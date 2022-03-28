How Travel Insurance Protects You During Covid?

Travelling and exploring different places can rejuvenate your life. It can help you forget your worries, enhance your self-confidence, and make you happier. However, the recent global pandemic has led to an increase in medical emergencies. It has also left people stranded without financial support.
A resolution to such a situation is getting difficult to find. However, it is important to accept the new normal, stay safe, and be prepared to face unexpected medical expenses when they arise. If you plan to travel during these uncertain times, a travel insurance plan is a must-have! Therefore, you must purchase a travel insurance plan, including a cover for COVID-19, from a customer-centric and reputed insurance provider such as Tata AIG.
So how can travel insurance protect you during COVID-19? Here is some information to help you understand this better.
What is Travel Insurance?
Travel insurance is a product offered by insurance providers to financially safeguard you from any uncertain expenses or losses that may arise during your travels. Such a plan can provide you with the necessary financial assistance based on the sum insured and the type of risks covered under it.
For example, a travel insurance plan can provide you with compensation for lost baggage, cancelled trips, and most importantly, cover different medical emergencies. And with the emergence of the pandemic at the global level, insurance providers have introduced travel insurance policies that can cover expenses that may arise if you test positive for COVID-19 during your trip anywhere in the world.
How Can Travel Insurance Protect You During COVID-19?
Travel insurance policies cover the expenses pertaining to the diagnosis and treatment for COVID-19 during your trip. Here is how a travel insurance plan can help you in such a scenario.
1. It can help you handle accidents and sickness expenses - A travel insurance plan covering the expenses for the treatment required following accidents and illnesses can compensate you for any expenditure that is incurred when you are hospitalised due to a medical emergency during your trip. Travel insurance plans now also comprise a cover for the treatment for COVID-19 outside the Republic of India.
You can decide on the travel insurance cover based on your destination and the duration of the trip. For example, if you plan to travel to a country where the risk of COVID-19 is high and stay there for a month, you need to decide on the cover based on the cost of healthcare prevailing in that country to safeguard your finances.
2. Automatic extension of your travel insurance policy - Insurers modify the travel insurance plans based on their terms and conditions to provide maximum protection to their policyholders. This is done after considering the prevailing global scenario. Therefore, your travel insurance plan can be extended based on a curfew or lockdown in the host country.
For instance, insurers like Tata AIG offer an automatic extension to your travel insurance policy for up to 7 days if a lockdown is announced in your travel destination and there are no modes of transportation available.
3. Reimbursement of trip cancellation expenses - There can be a scenario wherein you, your travel companion, or an immediate family member get tested positive for COVID-19 before you depart for a foreign destination. Consequently, you may have to cancel your trip considering the medical emergency.
If you have a travel insurance policy that covers trip cancellation, then your insurer can reimburse the costs incurred towards your unused travel and accomodation bookings in such cases. This cover applies if you have made the bookings before getting diagnosed with an illness (including COVID-19).
4. Reimbursement of trip interruption expenses - In some scenarios, you may decide to cut your trip short if you, your immediate family member, or your travel companion gets affected and diagnosed with COVID-19 during the trip.
Your travel insurance policy can cover such interruption expenses. It includes the non-refundable, pre-paid, and unused portion of your travel and accommodation costs. However, this benefit is subject to the extent of the sum insured decided during the policy's inception.
Some countries have mandated the possession of a travel insurance policy for arrival into their territory. Thus, it is advisable to research your travel plans, focus on the entry requirements of travelling to a particular country, and purchase a travel insurance plan with COVID-19 covered to financially secure your trip.
Conclusion
Travelling is a fantastic way to explore the world. For some individuals, travel is essential, considering their personal and professional commitments. However, travelling amidst the COVID-19 pandemic can leave you vulnerable to medical and financial stress.
Travel insurance covering COVID-19 is the best way to protect you in such a scenario. It can cover medical expenses, reimburse trip cancellation or curtailment costs, etc., and help you reduce the financial burden of such events. Therefore, accept the new normal and protect yourself while travelling by opting for an adequate travel insurance plan.
