How Vlogger Ozzy Raja & His Wife Neeli Became Household Names In Social Media Comedy

Ozzy Raja, the undisputed king of comedy vlogs on social media, began his digital career with 15-second videos on his Instagram handle in 2016. Four years later, he is one of the most famous vloggers on social network and along with his wife, Neeli, he has millions of followers who wait eagerly for his uploads on his YouTube channel, ozzyboxer.
Early Entertainer
Ozzy, who was born and raised in England, is a professional graphic designer as well as a trainer boxer. He also holds a diploma in business and has appeared on a number of radio talk shows. Today, this 30-year-old entertainer, with 1.5 million followers on Facebook and over half a million YouTube subscribers, needs no introduction, except for his immensely popular comedy skits. His first brush with fame was when he released his first single, “Dharti Di Hoor” in March 2018. The music video made him an overnight internet sensation and egged him on towards a career in social media content creation.
Charming Neeli
Though Neeli was hesitant to face the camera initially with her husband, however, they both started posting videos of themselves together and received tremendous response for their on-screen chemistry. Neeli is today an essential part of Ozzy’s videos. Speaking in an interview, Ozzy once said, “I can’t do much without Neeli. We sit together every day, discuss our upcoming projects and write the script. We don’t really rehearse before the shoot, but we do take our time to make sure it’s done properly.”
Most-Loved YouTuber
Though Ozzy enjoys huge popularity on social media platforms, but it was not easy for him to take this plunge, as he admits, he had no previous experience in acting. However, he made use of his “guy-next-door” image and climbed the ladder of success. As a result, his videos are not just natural in appearance but also reflect a normal, everyday life, in a funny way & enjoy a global appeal. Speaking to IANS, about how social media changed his life, Ozzy gushes, “My life has completely changed since I posted my first video in 2016. I was living a very quiet life and all of a sudden, I'm recognised worldwide. I never imagined to be where I am today. It’s an amazing feeling. All my videos are in Urdu and Hindi which is why my biggest fan base is in Pakistan and India, but what surprises me is that I have a large following from countries that don't even speak Urdu or Hindi. That's why subtitles are essential in my videos!”
A Fan Favorite
Ozzy’s videos connect with people of all age groups, be it elders, children or the youth. Every viewer relates to his subjects and themes, which is evident from the love and adulation that he receives everyday. His fans invite him home and even offer to pay for his travel. Whenever he travels, whether in the UK or abroad, he is constantly stopped for selfies. As for Ozzy himself, he knows that he has won hearts.
