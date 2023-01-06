How Will Musk’s Twitter Takeover Affects Dogecoin, Binance, and Big Eyes Coin

Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform Twitter has caused ripples across the cryptocurrency market. As such, tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE), Binance (BNB), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are affected or are likely to be.
But why are each of these three tokens subject to change based on this development? In this article, we will explore these three tokens and their association with Twitter, to try and ascertain why these projects may have an exciting 2023 ahead of them.
Binance Supports Musk In Crypto Integration
One crypto that has made its stance known regarding Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is Binance.
Having said at one point during a conference in regards to joining Elon's new Twitter board that ‘if he asks me to do it I probably will’, it is apparent that the blockchain projects CEO Changpeng Zhao is viewing this new era of Twitter as a positive.
Elon Musk is a major believer in the potential of the crypto market, making the acquisition of Twitter a legitimate opportunity for the crypto market to attempt to make it mainstream. Up until now, crypto is still something of a niche, however now, that position could change.
Binance is one of the market's most diverse blockchains, having worked on a variety of projects to bring cryptocurrency to more everyday people. Will this be the one that allows them to fulfil this dream? Only time will tell.
Is Dogecoin On The Cusp Of Greatness?
Dogecoin is Elon Musk's favourite crypto token. This is morealess indisputable, as the Billionaire has frequently voiced his love for the token and the potential it has within the market. The token has also been integrated into many of Musk's other business ventures, including as a method of payment for some Tesla products.
It is no surprise, therefore, why so many have speculated that the token will become part of Twitter's new infrastructure at some point in the future. This would only result in the token's market value exploding as it gains adoption, giving it the potential to take meme tokens and the crypto market in general to a whole new frontier.
But, how would this affect other meme tokens on the market?
Big Eyes Coin Could Enter The Market In Style
With the success that meme tokens may be on the verge of experiencing thanks to Musk's adoration of Dogecoin, other meme tokens set to soon enter the market may be doing so under favourable conditions.
Big Eyes Coin is a meme token currently in its presale that is expected to make big waves upon entering the general market. Having already raised close to $12 Million, the project has certainly drawn attention, with the many features of the token giving it a fair chance of success.
Most notably, the tokens visuals greatly clash with popular meme tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB), opting for a cat-themed token. This rebellion extends further than just aesthetics, however, as the token also has many active goals and ambitions designed to help push Big Eyes Coin towards greatness.
One example of this is the fact that the project operates on a dynamic tax system, where the buying and selling of BIG tokens can be done without tax. This results in users keeping more money in their wallets, encouraging an active and thriving economy.
This also helps in the project's other goal, which is saving the oceans. Donations to ocean charities are set to commence using BIG tokens, meaning that the higher the value of BIG, the higher the value of the donation.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.