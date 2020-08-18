How World of Warcraft is reviving its lost charm in 2020

World of Warcraft is a massive multiplayer online role-playing game that is set in a fantasy land of mages and elves. Not only is the world richly detailed, but it also has its own economy and ecosystem. The scenery is beautiful and the vast amount of quests to fulfill will keep anyone busy for a good amount of time.
You start as a weak kitten and slowly level up by running errands and collecting herbs. The immersive nature of the game is addictive and you know that you’ll regret playing it but you can’t stop anyways. The ten minutes that you promised would be the last, stretch on forever.
World of Warcraft is just like that. Almost all MMOs are like that, to be honest, but World of Warcraft, in particular, had a charm that kept people addicted. Ever since its release in 2004, it has managed to grab on the top spot and stay on it. When it comes to its genre, no game has come even close to dethroning it. This is all because of its expansive world and easy gameplay that just hooks players up to it. And not only gamers but people in general too. In World of Warcraft, you’ll come across a diverse range of people that range from pre-teens to retired people and everyone in between.
Somewhere down the middle though, the game lost its steam. When you’ve been going on for decades, a burn up is bound to follow. The lore becomes repetitive and soon it feels like you are just going through the motions. Not to mention the subscription-based model that World of Warcraft works on wasn’t exactly light on the purse. World of Warcraft started losing its players, many of whom left for various reasons such as boredom, a burn-up, de-addiction, and money problems but came a lifeline called wow classic account boost. Many of the players that the game started with also grew up, found jobs, and no longer had any time for games. The loss of the first generation of gamers who were now working adults hit the game hard and numbers declined.
Fast forward 2020 and the World of Warcraft is making a revival like crazy. There are many reasons for that. The recent releases were a hit with the gamers, a new generation of players showed up, and most importantly, the oldies showed up again. The last one can safely be attributed to the global pandemic. When you are in lockdown at home with nothing left to do, the obvious thing is to renew your World of Warcraft subscription and get into it. MMOs are a way of being less alone when you are alone, and the nostalgia factor also played a big part in facilitating the returnees.
Even if you are alone at home, you can connect with your friends in the game and pretend to play the hero. Escapism? You bet. But at the same time, not entirely. After all, you feel better if you could at least pretend that you could save the world, even if it is inside a game world. This kind of experience was further enhanced by Blizzard when they released an expansion that mimicked the current situation of the outside world and presented it as a challenge to the players to overcome.
Whatever the reason may be, Blizzard is surely not complaining. They’re raking in new players at a fast rate and expanding their business. As long as the world continues to be in a state of lockdown, the World of Warcraft and the gaming industry will continue to bloom.