Huobi Referral Code: 74ae7223 (Get Best Signup Promo bonus)

The best referral code for Huobi is 74ae7223 and should be used at signup to claim an exclusive signup bonus of 5672 USDT. You can also claim a trading fee discount and earn extra rewards when you refer your own friends and family by sharing your own referral code.
Claim exclusive signup bonus with the Huobi referral link here.
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global is well-known in Asian and world markets. Huobi, which was created in 2013, offers a digital asset platform that provides spot trading, trading in derivatives, staking, crypto loans, crypto yield products, and much more.
How do you use a Huobi referral code?
This is very simple, first make sure to copy the code: 74ae7223 as we will need this when creating an account. Then you should visit the huobi signup page here to get started. After you visit the signup page it will require you to paste the code 74ae7223 into where it says ‘referral code’. All you need to do is finish the rest of the form with your email and chose password to complete the form and click sign up. Now the Huobi referral code has been applied and you have gotten the best sign up bonus available.
Does the Huobi Referral Code work on Android or iOS?
Yes, it does, as you can follow the same steps from earlier as the code 74ae7223 works on both Android and iOS devices, as well as all web browsers versions on Huobi.
How do I claim 5672 USDT at Huobi?
First make sure you use the Huobi referral code 74ae7223 at signup to be eligible for the welcome bonus. Then after creating your account, you go to your own profile and visit the rewards section to claim all the amazing bonuses waiting for you.
Can new users create and share their own Huobi referral code?
Yes, when you join Huobi you will be able to share your own unique code with friends and family to earn cashback every time they make a trade. All you need to do is go to your profile and click ‘referrals’ and this will take you to a new page which will display your own code which you can copy and share.
Huobi Referral Code Summary 2023
Huobi referral code = 74ae7223
Signup Reward = 5672 USDT
Refer and earn = 60% Off
Affiliate program = 60% commissions
Does Huobi have an app?
Currently Huobi has one of the best crypto trading apps on the market that’s supports all devices including iOS and Android.
What are Huobi’s trading fees?
Huobi has some of the lowest trading fees on the market with Maker fees and taker costs for professional traders begin at 0.0362% and 0.0462%, respectively. Based on HT holdings and trading volume, fees can be reduced from the default 0.1%
Huobi Conclusion
That's all there is to know about Huobi Exchange. The referral code is 74ae7223. The information we have provided will be very beneficial for you to receive a bonus while signing up. To receive a fantastic bonus, just be sure to enter this code at signup.