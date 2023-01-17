Hyperbolic Stretching Reviews: Routine, PDF, Program, Routine, Free, Exercises, YouTube

There's no better time than now to get agile and fit. This is why we've prepared an thorough Hyperbolic stretching review for you. Don't worry about appointments, equipment, or even space, you can increase your flexibility in the privacy and comfort in your own home.
Alex Larsson, the creator of the program Alex Larsson, has recently modified the Hyperbolic Stretching program, and the program is dubbed HypStretch. Hyperbolic Stretching, also known as HypStretch is a four-week workout program that utilizes PNF stretching techniques to build your muscle survival reflex as well as increase flexibility and mobility. Make yourself a cup coffee and read this comprehensive Hyperbolic stretching review you'll discover on the web!
The Key Highlights and Takeaways
Before going into details before we get into detail, let's talk about the fundamentals first. Hyperbolic Stretching is an investment worth your time If:
- You're looking to increase your mobility and flexibility to aid in improvement in performance and reduction of pain.
- You're searching for a custom stretching program that begins slow and then increases as you preferences.
- You'll want to stick to an exercise program that is quick and does not take too long.
But, Hyperbolic Stretching is not appropriate for you if you:
- You're looking for a different variety of workouts every week.
- You're searching for pre-workout stretching exercises for the energy booster.
Hyperbolic Stretching As a Background
Before we get in this Hyperbolic Stretching review we'll take a an overview of the history behind the program:
The Story Behind The Program:
Alex Larsson is the person who is the person behind Hyperbolic Stretching. He had to quit his lucrative career in computer programming after one day he was struck by an entire neuro-muscular shut down due to a prolonged time on the couch. After six months experimenting with different techniques including physiotherapy and massage treatments, he came across the Japanese training technique which not only worked for him, but also for the more than 16,000 athletes that who he trained.
The Program's Prosperity:
After its initial launch, Hyperbolic Stretching became very popular with runners, dancers as well as yogis and weightlifters. Even those who are not active were able to achieve impressive results from the exercises, however the majority of people complained about there were no instructional videos. The good news is that Alex was able to address the issue, and today the website has 21 instructional videos that which you can watch through.
What makes it unique?
PNF Stretching: We believe the key feature the makes Hyperbolic Stretching stand out from its competition is that it uses PNF stretching to build the survival reflex of muscles. The way that the program teaches how to stretch your muscle to its limits is what makes the program so successful. It doesn't matter whether you are old or young and female or male and are active during the day or work for all day in a computer; Hyperbolic Stretching is a great option for everyone.
Relative Person: Many of us work in jobs that require us to sit in a chair for long hours. Alex was in that same position, and he does not want us to go through the same kind of Neuro-muscular shutdown he suffered. He believes that flexibility isn't a choice, it's a must.
Flexible and Short: Alex Larsson designed Hyperbolic Stretching to ensure that you only need to do eight minutes every day for 30 consecutive days to increase your mobility and flexibility. The program can be followed in accordance with the level of your physical fitness and timetable. You don't have to hurry to attend the classes with other people. You are able to choose the ideal time to perform these exercises.
Within Hyperbolic Stretching (HypStretch):
This is the perfect moment to dive more in depth with the Hyperbolic Stretching review. Find out all the information you'll discover inside this software to help you make an informed choice about whether to invest in and install it, or not.
Hyperbolic Stretching also known as HypStretch includes six programs , with the same routine for each body part, with 2 sides split (front as well as side). You can go through three or two programs at a time. If you have questions or queries about these programs, check out Alex's introduction video in the members section.
Here are six programs:
1. The Front Split:
The program runs for 4 weeks in length and includes an 8-minute stretching routine that will make your lower backmuscles, hamstrings and hip flexors more flexible.
In the initial week you will be taught new joint decompression techniques as well as stretching exercises for muscles while building upper body muscle strength.
The second and third week is when the exercises become more advanced as your body adjusts to the new stretch levels.
For the 4th week you'll be doing muscle contraction exercises to completely loosen your muscles, so that you will be able to reduce the gap and achieve the full front split.
Every person starts at an individual level of fitness and you shouldn't be forced to go to the next stage if your body isn't at ease. Be aware that these are safe exercises, however they need some common sense in order to remain in good health and not be injured.
#2 #2 The Side Split:
This program incorporates stretching exercises that will increase the range of motions of your hips, allowing for a full side split.
Furthermore, these exercises can enhance flexibility in your muscles of the core, loosen your hips, and increase the strength of the core muscles of the pelvic floor.
If you are looking to have an upper and lower split, you need to perform this exercise three times a week to witness the outcomes.
Many of our customers have mentioned that this routine improved their bowel movement and also allowed them to rest with their legs crossed.
#3 #3 The Front Bend:
A lot of people take part in Hyperbolic Stretching, but not in order to have their sides or front split but to stretch enough for them to secure their footwear. This routine of exercise is perfect suitable for them.
This routine of exercise will strengthen your back and hamstring flexibility , so that you are able to bend forward or lift a large object off the floor.
A few customers have mentioned in their reviews that this front bend routine allows users to effortlessly touch the floor when they keep the legs in a straight position. Many customers also reported amazing results using this technique in the right order after doing the front split.
#4 The upper body:
This is my most-loved routine within my Hyperbolic Stretching program as it targets all the major muscles of the body and immediately relieves my shoulder pain. I am currently using this program along with the the Back To Life Program.
This routine of exercise is suitable for those who are new to the sport as it begins by stretching lightly to prepare the body for stretching exercises that are progressive.
In addition, this stretching routine is popular with customers who are fond of lifting heavy weights at the gym. These stretches can be easily adjusted prior to or following a training.
#5 #5 - The DYNA Stretch:
This routine of exercise focuses on the lower part of the body and is designed to improve your glutes' flexibility as well as hip flexors.
Many women have said that the lower body stretch routines assist them in adding new, dynamic moves into their dancing since they have a strong lower backs, abs and legs. Additionally, this routine helped some customers attain the highest intensity of kick.
These exercises can be used as standalone exercises or with the above programs.
#6 #6 The Back Bend:
This program is for advanced users who wish to master the full reverse bend (bridge) pose for about 3-5 minutes straight. These exercises can help straighten around 85% of the muscles within the body.
The greatest benefit of this exercise routine is that it doesn't just improves posture, it also builds the muscles.
Beginners should avoid jumping into this exercise practice until they are familiar with the exercises in the previous programs.
The Core Features:
This is the time to highlight the key aspects in this Hyperbolic stretching program. These attributes make this program unique and distinct from other online programs.
Workouts:
Workouts are an integral part of the program. Alex has created stretching exercises that train every body part and has divided the routines into six distinct ones so that people don't have to mix them up. Alex is also constantly updating his program, and also adds new stretching videos that help everyone from all walks of existence.
Stretching PNF:
Before going into further specifics, it is essential to explain the basics of what PNF stretching is and what it can do to help. In only a few simple terms, PNF stands for Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation. This kind of stretching is a simple and effective method of improving flexibility and flexibility.
Hyperbolic Stretching employs a variety of PNF stretching strategies to boost the limit of stretching of the muscle in a safe manner. It stimulates the muscle survival reflex, a process that relaxes muscles and prevents injury.
Stretching PNF sends the message to the brainthat "I don't want my muscles to break," which signals the brain to give the muscle to have a bit more stretch than usual.
According to the findings of a study conducted by Queensland University, PNF stretching is the most effective kind of stretching that can increase the motion range.
Features:
Alex has produced an introduction video that explains the exercises and routines in total depth. If you're using this program in the beginning, it's essential to watch the entire video since Alex describes each of the six workout routines as well as the body parts they focus on. It will be easier to choose exercises that fit your timetable and requirements.
Difficulty Level
The level of difficulty for the workout routines ranges starting from beginners to quick. In this Hyperbolic Review of Stretching This program utilizes PNF stretching exercises, which are very easy to master. They tell the brain to give a amount of stretch to the muscles.
Equipment:
As per the website's official site, Hyperbolic stretch doesn't have to be expensive. For the majority of exercises it is advisable to use a yoga mat sufficient to prevent injuries. Certain immediate level exercises require the use of a chair to stability and support. In essence, you just require a few inches of room and an armchair in order to finish these exercises.
Additional Workout Information:
- The duration of the exercise is eight minutes. But, some workouts go beyond 10 minutes. In the end this is the ideal stretching routine for people who are who are looking for a fast stretching routine that will increase flexibility and flexibility.
- Alex has offered a "flexibility maintenance' program for users who have obtained front and side splits and need to keep it. This maintenance program only requires two days every week.
- Hyperbolic stretching doesn't come with an diet program, making it not suitable to lose weight. It is ideal for people who wish to incorporate a routine of exercise to improve flexibility and stay healthy.
- The workout videos are recorded in advance which is why they're designed for people of various fitness levels. But, there are six workout routines, and you are able to select one or more workouts according to your schedule and preferences.
- Alex created a short introduction video in the beginning of the program, which explains the process of PNF stretching expands its range of motion, as well as how to use the program in the correct way.
- These exercises don't require particular equipment or tools, and you are able to do these stretches wherever you want provided you have an exercise mat (for security reasons) and chairs.
- Alex frequently updates the program and also adds training videos that are new.
Hyperbolic Stretching for Weight Loss:
In truth, if you're looking for an online program that will aid you in losing weight or help you on the process of losing weight, then Hyperbolic Stretching isn't suitable for you. The program isn't as extensive as similar weight loss plans that we have previously reviewed. Meal plans, calorie tracking as well as motivational videos are among the aspects that are not included in this Hyperbolic stretching review. It's possible Alex will add these tools in the future when they are listened to by the complainers or perhaps he will not include them if he decides to keep the program strictly focused on stretching. God knows!
Additional Features:
Alex developed this program solely for exercise and there is nothing to add in this portion of our Hyperbolic stretching review. Apart from the routine programs we that we have discussed previously, there is nothing of informational value within this application. In addition, there aren't guidelines or communities for the interaction of users. However, you can have your questions answered by sending your questions to the email address provided in the members' section.
Hyperbolic stretching vs. Others Exercise Plans:
What is the best way to make Hyperbolic Stretching compare to other fitness programs that are available online? We will explore this in this part in the Hyperbolic Stretching review.
Hyperbolic stretching is different from other workout programs due to the fact that it uses an ancient method that is known as PNF stretching. It provides six different workouts which target all body areas which means that users will experience an improvement in mobility and flexibility.
We're also impressed with the way Alex presented all of the videos for stretching. Instead of offering all the workouts in one single video Alex has broken them down into six different routines that users can choose from according to their schedules and preferences.
Within the members' section you can choose to stream videos online or download them for offline usage. We think this is a useful feature because you can save videos to your phone to view at any time and anywhere.
Alex has also shared his email address that customers can contact him for any inquiries they might have. Additionally, Alex is also providing free updates for all its customers who have been with him for a while.
Hyperbolic Pricing for Stretching:
We believe that pricing is one of the main elements in this Hyperbolic Stretching program. Let us explain.
Hyperbolic Stretching was introduced in the year 2018, and despite numerous updates and video content, Alex did not raise even a penny.
Since its introduction since its launch, Hyperbolic Stretching has been available for purchase. Hyperbolic Stretching Program has been accessible for one-time payments that is $27. There is no subscription for a monthly period. Pay one time to receive all six workout routines , as well as updated content.
Furthermore, Alex is providing a money-back guarantee of 60 days. If, during this time, you find yourself not seeing results from these sessions, you can simply contact Alex to receive your money in full without any questions asked.
Just to clarify, Hyperbolic Stretching is a totally digital program. It gives you immediate access to our members' section where you can access or download exercises. The handbooks and DVDs are not delivered to your residence address.
Hyperbolic Stretching Final Confirmation Is it for You?
It's time to finish the Hyperbolic Stretching review. Let's talk about whether it's suitable for you?
In all honesty, if are contemplating Hyperbolic Stretching as a possibility to aid you in your weight loss goals It's not the ideal option.
If your objective is to increase mobility and flexibility and be able to safely push your muscles to their limits to get an upper or lower split, there's no better option than Hyperbolic stretching.
Many athletes, dancers, yoga yogis, weightlifters and professionals tried the method and observed an increase in flexibility and mobility. Hyperbolic Stretching is focused on strengthening the connection between body and mind to help your muscles develop a new level of flexibility with each session.
In the end, is it worth the cost?
It's definitely worth it. With a one-time cost for $27. cannot find an even better price. There are a few PNF stretch videos available in YouTube or Vimeo however there is no assurance that they are secure and made by professionals.
However, Hyperbolic Stretching is the most popular and most successful stretching program that has ever been put online. We haven't seen any negative reviews or comments regarding this program. Customers who have tried the exercise for four weeks noticed an increase in the overall range and flexibility.
In fact, the customer has also mentioned his results using hyperbolic stretching also.
If you would like to increase mobility and flexibility, just click the link below to go to the official website and place an order for Hyperbolic Stretching.
Is it a thing?
Hyperbolic stretching is an eight-week online program developed by Alex Larsson. It is said to improve your flexibility and flexibility, as well as building your muscle. It comes with a set of self-paced online videos you can follow over 30 days. Every day, you'll complete an eight-minute stretching routine.
The program can be purchased from the official site at a price that is discounted to $27. It includes a 60-day money back assurance. You'll have lifetime access to the contents.
Are you curious about what's inside? The hyperbolic stretching consists of the following video content:
- Four Weeks To Side Splits video series
- The 4 Weeks to The Front Splits video series
- Flexible Dynamic and Stretching
- Total Stretching of the Upper Body Stretching
- Pike Mastery
- Easy Bridge
FYI If you're purchasing the software, you'll be required to pick between "women" or "men" version. Why? The reason is the notion that there's a distinct difference in the way that people stretch between genders. There's a bit of older evidence to back this, however there are plenty of stretching techniques with more diversity.
Hyperbolic stretching's facts and health claims
Research has proven studies show that stretching provides a wide range of health advantages. But can the hyperbolic stretching program actually deliver on its promises? Let's distinguish the fact from the fiction, and then take more time to look at health claims that are attributed to this program.
Increase flexibility
Numerous studies have shown that stretching can assist you to increase the mobility of your hips. However, there's no evidence that hyperbolic stretching is more effective over other stretching techniques. All in all, studies suggest that both static and PNF (Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation... we'll continue to call it PNF) stretching -- in which muscles are stretched and contracted result in similar outcomes.
May help strengthen muscles
The debate over whether stretching is actually counted as fitness training isn't something new. There's no guarantee that a hyperbolic stretching method can make you stronger. What do you think? Does it have evidence-based proof? A small amount of studies suggests that PNF stretching could be beneficial in enhancing the strength of your muscles and performance in athletics, particularly during post-workout exercises.
Increase the mobility (ROM)
The dynamic stretches in the program are meant to aid in developing more flexibility. Imagine that 8 minutes of stretching every day isn't enough for you? The current research suggests that time spent exercising every week could have more importance than the amount of time you stretch per session.
If you're planning to regularly do 8 minutes of stretching each day, it will yield more benefits than a single 15-minute workout every week.
Remember that doing more during these workouts doesn't mean it's more effective. A small study suggests that low intensity stretching can improve passive as well as active ROM as compared to high or moderate intense stretching.
Can boost confidence in yourself
There are many interesting research findings about exercise and self-esteem. A study revealed an association between physical health (including the flexibility) and physical exercise could positively impact your self-esteem. But this doesn't mean that it is a panacea. There are plenty of mental health sources that can be found if you require assistance, including many free ones.
Prob will not offer you an energy boost
Hyperbolic stretching is also believed to increase your energy levels and vitality. A study about the effects of stretching on athletic performance has shown that stretching more than 30 minutes can be detrimental to strength and power performance. But that doesn't mean that you shouldn't do your stretching. A short stretch of time is a crucial component of getting your muscles ready for. It helps prepare your muscles for injuries.
What is hyperbolic stretching?
It is not a stand-alone thing.
For the hyperbolic stretching routine it is necessary to follow the videos online available. Each routine should be completed for around 8 minutes per day , for at least four days each week.
This hyperbolic stretching programme has been divided into five phases:
- Warm-up Series
- split test
- week 1-3 exercises
- week 4 exercises
- Flexibility maintenance routine
The difficulty of each exercise gets more difficult as you progress through the program, and you must be able to do these exercises safely on your own.
However, it's essential to increase blood flow prior to exercising, particularly when you're performing dynamic stretching. Be aware that if you experience discomfort that isn't stretching then take a break. Talk to your doctor or your physical therapist for any concerns.
Add to your routine
Every exercise in the hyperbolic stretching program will take just about 8 minutes. Are you looking to incorporate these exercises into your workout routine? Consider incorporating them into an exercise routine or after-workout stretch.
Pro Tip Be aware that some of the exercises in Hyperbolic Stretching are regarded as advanced, so be careful not to do too much in the beginning if you're only starting out!
For whom is it ideal for?
This program could be suitable for those who are very active and are familiar with the dynamic stretching. The company appears to promote this program for people who are already engaged in some form of physical exercise, such as professional athletes, such as:
- dancers
- Yogis
- runners
- weightlifters
FYI The testimonials you can find on the website for hyperbolic stretching are unsubstantiated So, make sure to consult your physician prior to beginning this exercise.
Who isn't an excellent fit?
Although the official website states that "everyone is able to use the program," there's a caveat or two. Hyperbolic stretching could not be the right one plan for you if you're
- who suffer from chronic suffering from chronic
- recovering from joint, or surgery or injury to a muscle
- Just beginning to get into stretching
Pro Tip If you have doubts about which stretching routine would be the most beneficial for you, or your personal fitness objectives, discuss them with an certified fitness trainer.
tl;dr
- Hyperbolic stretching is an eight-week online course designed to increase your flexibility.
- There isn't enough evidence to prove of hyperbolic stretching method has more efficacy in increasing ROM over other stretch exercises like yoga.
- No matter if you're participating in this challenge to stretch hyperbolically whether you are or not, stretching prior to and after exercising is essential to protecting yourself from injuries. Don't skip it!
- In the event that you're recuperating from an accident or surgery consult your physician before attempting this exercise routine.
Medically reviewed last on June 22, 2021.
7 sources expanded
- Chaabene H, et al. (2019). The immediate effect from static stretching strength and power An attempt to dispel previous skepticisms.
ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6895680/
- Hindle K, et al. (2012). Neuromuscular Facilitation through Proprioceptive Sensors (pnf) The mechanisms behind it and their effects upon range of movement as well as muscle function.
ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3588663/
- Hoge K, et al. (2010). Musculotendinous stiffness varies by gender and motion following an intense stretch.
pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20885189/
- Rubini EC, et al. (2011). Effects of immediate proprioceptive and static neuromuscular facilitation of hip adductor lengthening dancers of female gender.
pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22687658/
- Thomas E, et al. (2018). The relationship between stretching typology and duration of stretching: impact on the range of motion.
pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29506306/
- Wyon M, et al. (2013). A study of the effects of stretch and strength interventions on passive and active ranges of motion in dancers: a controlled, randomized study.
pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23439346/
- Zamani Sani SH, et al. (2018). Self-esteem and physical activity Tests of indirect and direct relations that are influenced by physical and psychological processes.
ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5068479/
Medically examined By Danielle Hildreth, RN CPT -- by Andreia Esteves at June 22nd 2021
