I have learnt a lot from Govind Namdev: ‘Sitapur’ actor Shiva Shukla

The web has opened up new avenues for young talent to realize their acting dreams. Shiva Shukla who recently starred in the MX Player action thriller ‘Sitapur: The City Of Gangsters’ is one such talent. Talking about his journey the young actor says, “During my school days I took part in a few plays. After clearing intermediate I joined theatre. A year later my father passed away that incident made me more adamant to prove myself. Initially, I was into mimicry and started going to places within the state for acts. So, from my town to Kanpur then Lucknow, Delhi and finally I reached Mumbai. Theatre was not paying me well but when I joined event companies. I was doing commercial plays and stand-up acts which gave me better money.”
However, theatre and NSD training gave him confidence and self-belief. “Whatever I am today, it can be attributed to the exposure I gained while doing theatre. I am grateful to my mentors and co-actors. As an actor, I feel it’s important to constantly learn. When you are on the sets you can learn so much just by observing your co-actors,” reveals Shukla whose plans got badly jolted when my father passed away a year later. “It wasn’t easy overcoming the loss but I had to come to terms with the reality of my situation. I somehow mustered the courage and soon I was more determined than ever to prove myself,” he adds.
Hailing from a small town of Phaphund in UP’s Auraiya district, Shukla’s first break was a 2017 short film called ‘Sorry Mom,’ which dealt with the subject of drug addiction. “Drug addiction is a serious issue and it affects the youth. I wanted to spread awareness about the dangers of drug addiction. So, I thought of making Sorry Mom. It was widely screened at various rehabilitation centres across the country. It has a very powerful message for the young generation that’s prone to drug addiction. The film helped me gain some recognition early on in my career and very soon I started getting offers in film and television,” recollects Shukla.
Soon afterwards he got the opportunity to big project with Govind Namdev. “The first phase of this film was shot in Etawah while the second phase was shot in Lucknow. But the film was later shelved. It’s always disappointing when your hard work don’t see the light of the day. But, I consider myself fortunate enough to have worked with someone like Govind Namdev. I have learnt a lot from him,” asserts Shukla who is next doing a
I am doing another big project with the film "cypher" director Sagar Pathak, it is also going to be announced soon.
While the pandemic created great uncertainty for Shukla he didn’t give up on his acting dream. “There was a time when there was a lot of uncertainty around but. The second wave struck making things worse. But I kept myself motivated,” reveals Shukla who is also associated with another project titled ‘Operation .
He was also part of Director sagar pathak 's bollywood critical movie cypher shoonya se shikhar tak as a PR Release by T series And His First Hindi web series Vintage Boys Streaming on M x player And now he is also working on his Upcomeing movie and Web serise.
But now people of my family and area are also supporting after seeing the name of work and field.