I wish I had someone like me in the makeup industry when I started: Bhumika Bahl

A makeup artist and an educator, Bhumika Bahl, has a very different approach to living her professional and personal life. She quotes that ‘I live my life, my way, an extraordinary way. I don’t like following the crowd or adapting the way industry is working just to have business. I work differently, I work to create a long lasting impact on everyone I cross roads with.’ Bhumika adds that ‘there are some myths in the industry, to which I do not resonate with and want to burst it for each one of you.’
First, it starts with the fact that it is not at all important to be a ‘social butterfly’ in order to be successful as a makeup artist. Just minding your own business is not an option either. Build healthy relationships with everyone whether it be other makeup artists or makeup product vendors or clients or students but it is not at all necessary to be a part of huge events or shows.
Moving forward, she adds that it is not necessary to have a ‘godfather or a jack’ in the same industry for you to be successful. All you need is a pure heart, good health, a passionate mind, a hard working body and an enthusiastic spirit in order to follow your dreams and achieve something in life. A good mentor to hold your hands in difficult times is enough to reach heights.
The most important thing that needs to be changed in the mindset of an individual is that a big ticket is not required to start with a career as a makeup artist. You can start your professional career with a minimum setup and a minimum budget, but remember to be consistent on the path and grow eventually. People tend to think that huge vanity is required to crack the deal with the clients but this is not true, people do magic with limited vanity sets too.
Bhumika says that ‘every individual faces a phase of struggle in their professional life, for some it may last for days, for some it may last for months and for some it may be for years but that does not mean you keep changing your paths and your inner magic. Find alternatives to deal with problems, learn from them and then move ahead on the career path.’
Connect with her on Instagram.