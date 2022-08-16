IBAT Battle Infinity is all set to launch on PANCAKESWAP with a grand celebration!

The Battle Infinity as a fantasy gaming platform has evolved into a robust entity amongst the crypto currencies of 2022. The value addition to fantasy games with the launch of IBAT Metaverse token and NFT is commendable by experts to grow 100x in the coming weeks. The presales of IBAT closed in just 25 days, which was supposed to take place for 90 days. Furthermore, with the launch scheduled on 17th August this month the IBAT team is excited to celebrate the mood in a grand way. Its rumoured that a celebrity and sports personalities cladded party is expected to happen somewhere in Delhi.
Despite various communication with Suresh Joshi the co-founder, he has maintained to keep his silence about the celebrations. However he expressed his gratitude towards his stakeholders to show faith in the Crypto token IBAT. “Our telegram members will tell you why they invested”, says Joshi.
Suresh is all the more excited due to overwhelming presales success which surpassed everybody’s expectations. Moreover Indians are hailing well in the Crypto market internationally. When asked what made this possible he replied, “Well there are many possible reasons for this. One being that the Indian government made the decision to introduce the Bill on Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency in the winter session of 2021. This resulted in an improvement in investor sentiment and a rise in the level of trust in cryptocurrencies and blockchains. Instead, awareness fell and grew so quickly that Indian start-ups began integrating blockchain technology and the Metaverse into their offerings. India is a hub for skilled engineers and techies, which is another reason for Indian minds to pay attention to the expanding aspects of the crypto industry. Since the blockchain market has opened up, many bright minds have explored and forayed into brand-new spheres.”
The launch and the air around the party has whiffed the surroundings with a mysterious glow around IBAT. Let’s see what’s more is in stock in the coming days?