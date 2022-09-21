Iceland: The Perfect Getaway

Iceland is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, and the range of activities available in Iceland makes it an ideal location for any vacation. The natural beauty of Iceland’s glaciers, volcanoes, waterfalls, and its many other landmarks creates an unforgettable experience for visitors to Iceland, especially those who are able to visit during the summer when daylight lasts almost all day long. Whether you’re visiting Iceland alone or with family or friends, planning your trip can seem overwhelming at first, so this guide will help you plan your perfect Icelandic getaway.
What To Do
1. The Golden Circle tour is one of the most popular tours in Iceland and you can't miss out on stopping by Thingvellir National Park where you'll see the site of Iceland's very first parliament.
2. Speaking of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, don't forget to visit some waterfalls. There are over 20 to choose from and each one has a unique experience depending on what route you take and how far off the main road you go.
3. If you're visiting during the winter months, it's possible to spot some northern lights.
Where To Stay
There are a number of beautiful places to stay in Iceland. Hotel Vik, for example, is located close to the Reynisfjara black sand beach on the shore of the world-famous Vikafjörður bay and is a short drive from Geysir and Gullfoss. If you are looking for something more rustic, camping at Vík í Mýrdal makes an excellent choice. When you arrive at Vík í Mýrdal Camping Ground, your campground hosts will set up your tent and show you where the kitchen facilities are. From there, it’s just a few steps to be right on the edge of one of Iceland’s most popular sights—the breathtakingly beautiful Black Beach.
How To Travel
Iceland is the ideal destination for a summer vacation with 24 hours of sunlight and never ending daylight to enjoy.
Here’re some tips to travel in Iceland:
- Pack comfortable clothes for hikes, with boots, rain gear, sun protection and snow gear in the event of winter. Don't forget your bathing suit.
- If you're staying in Reykjavik be sure to visit Akureyri which has a more rural feel to it and a much cooler climate.
What To Eat
Here are some favourites from around the country:
-Pylsur - this Icelandic hot dog is a must-try.
-Kjötsúpa - thick lamb soup with potatoes and peas served with flatbread and butter.
-Hákarl - think cured shark that has been buried in sand to rot for two months before being salted and hung to dry for six months more. This can be eaten or enjoyed as a spirit.
What Else Is There
With Iceland being so far North, it has a starkly different climate than the rest of Europe, which creates the perfect environment for stunning glaciers. Summers are around 17°C, with July and August being an average 23°C. Winters can see temperatures as low as -4°C. This is why you'll see locals dressing in layers to maintain warmth. Be sure to bring proper cold-weather gear such as heavy-duty boots and warm jackets when visiting Iceland during the winter months.