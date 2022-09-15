ICO: Buy Uniglo (GLO) Before It’s Sold Out, Like Eos (EOS) And IOTA (MIOTA) Once Before They Skyrocketed

Crypto is notoriously unforgiving and forces investors to think and act quickly. Many are drawn to it for exactly that reason, and it has become a playground for the world’s brightest minds. But being open and decentralised, investors can see the movements of other more experienced traders on-chain in real-time.
A new ICO, Uniglo (GLO), is being aggressively targeted by whales and will reach total allocation soon. Investors must act quickly before Uniglo sells out. The buzz surrounding the presale resembles the Eos (EOS) and IOTA (MIOTA) ICOs, which both sold out and launched superbly.
Uniglo (GLO)
Uniglo is an Ethereum-based social currency. This protocol harmonises wealth preservation and growth speculation leveraging blockchain technology to introduce a new and improved store of value. By employing buy and sell taxes, Uniglo funds two value creation mechanisms for investors.
The first is scarcity, and GLO is the first hyper-deflationary DeFi token. A portion of each transaction is automatically sent to the Uni Abyss, a burn wallet with an unknown private key. The second is value-backing. The Uniglo Vault acquires assets and stores them. Holding a blend of digital and physical assets the GLO token represents a diverse and actively managed portfolio. With assets that have performed well sold and profits reinvested.
Uniglo has created a singular token that stores wealth whilst growing it steadily over time and represents an excellent long-term hold.
Eos (EOS)
Eos remains the largest ICO fundraiser to date within the crypto sphere. The project raised more than $4 billion, and millions of participants engaged in the sale. Eos excited investors because of its theoretical capabilities; it truly is a blockchain like no other.
Eos is what is typically referred to as a third-generation blockchain. These blockchains focus on solving the issue of scalability that plages the earlier blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are unsuitable for global use.
Eos introduced a novel consensus mechanism, DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake), which gives the network incredible throughput and allows for the execution of smart contracts at a global scale. Eos is certainly a blockchain of tomorrow.
IOTA (MIOTA)
IOTA raised nearly $600,000 in its ICO phase. This amount may seem insignificant now, but in 2015, this was an enormous ICO within the crypto sphere. IOTA launched in 2016, and initial investors still holding their MIOTA would have seen more than 475X on their initial investment. An investment of just over $2,000 was enough to make investors millionaires.
IOTA is building an IoT (Internet of Things) network seeking to join any electronic device to a global system through the blockchain and is a foundational layer for the decentralised future.
Find Out More Here
Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register