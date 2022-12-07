ICOs to Watch Out for this 2023: Kryptview (KVT), WeSendIt (WSI), Toon Finance (TFT)

Toon Finance releases swap platform
The Initial Coin Offering (ICO) scene has cooled down since the 2018 crypto winter. However, that doesn't mean there aren't interesting projects launching their token sales this year. Here are three ICOs to keep an eye on in 2023: Kryptview (KVT), WeSendIt (WSI), and Toon Finance (TFT).
Kryptview (KVT)
With the rise of online video platforms such as YouTube and Netflix, it is no surprise that a new breed of video platform is emerging that seeks to leverage the latest technology to address some of the challenges faced by these existing platforms.
Advantages of Kryptview
The main advantage of Kryptview over existing video platforms is its use of blockchain technology. By utilizing blockchain, Kryptview is able to create a more decentralized ecosystem in which content creators and curators are rewarded for their contribution to the platform.
Another advantage of Kryptview is its team's experience in both the blockchain space and the online video industry. This gives them a unique perspective on how best to utilize blockchain technology to solve some of the challenges faced by existing video platforms. For example, they are well placed to develop solutions that could address issues such as copyright infringement, content moderation, and user data privacy.
WeSendIt (WSI)
Sending money to your friends and family should be easy, convenient, and affordable. That's where WeSendIt comes in. WeSendIt is a social payments platform that allows users to send, receive, and request money from their friends and family with just a few clicks. Thanks to its use of blockchain technology, WeSendIt can offer its users lower fees, faster transaction speeds, and more security than traditional payment processors such as PayPal and Venmo.
WeSendIt is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain and utilizes smart contracts to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions. That means that when you send money using WeSendIt, the transaction is processed instantly and securely—without having to go through a central authority such as a bank or payment processor. And because WeSendIt doesn't rely on third-party intermediaries, it can offer its users much lower fees than traditional payment processors.
How WeSendIt Works
WeSendIt is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, which utilizes smart contracts to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions. That means that when you send money using WeSendIt, the transaction is processed instantly and securely—without having to go through a central authority such as a bank or payment processor.
To use WeSendIt, simply download the app and create an account. Once you've verified your identity, you'll be able to link your bank account or debit card so you can start sending, receiving, and requesting money from your friends and family.
We Send It's Fees
We Send It charges a flat fee of 2% per transaction. That's it! No hidden fees, no extra charges for international transactions or foreign currency conversions. Just a simple 2% fee regardless of how much money you're sending or where in the world you're sending it.
In comparison, PayPal charges 2.9% + $0.30 per domestic transaction and 4.4% + $0.30 per international transaction. For foreign currency conversions, PayPal charges an additional 3%. So if you're sending $100 to someone in another country, you could end up paying as much as $7 in fees—more than 7 times what you would pay with WeSendIt!
WeSendIt is changing the way people send money by offering a fast, convenient, and affordable alternative to traditional payment processors such as PayPal and Venmo. Thanks to its use of blockchain technology, WeSendIt can offer its users lower fees, faster transaction speeds, and more security than its competitors. If you're looking for a better way to send money to your friends and family, look no further than WeSendIt!
Toon Finance (TFT) DEX Swap drops
Exciting news coming out of the Toon Finance camp! Although they are relatively new to the space, they have already made a name for themselves by being focused on making the greatest DeFi Protocol in the market. And now, they have an amazing collection of NFTs that will be airdropped to everyone who participated in their ICO. The best part? The NFTs are airdropped free of charge! However, because of the number of participants in the ICO and all the attention the project is getting from the space right now, we believe that the price of Toon Finance's NFTs will be around 5 Ethereum. So, if you're thinking about participating in the ICO, don't miss your chance to get your hands on one (or more!) of these NFTs!
What is Toon Finance?
Toon Finance is a protocol that enables users to mint, buy, sell, and exchange NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. Their mission is to create an ecosystem where people can easily connect with creators and collaborate on projects. Toon Finance was founded by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, developers, and designers who are passionate about blockchain technology and its potential to revolutionize the creative industry.
What is an NFT?
An NFT is a non-fungible token that represents a unique asset on the Ethereum blockchain. Unlike Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, which are interchangeable and can be divided into smaller units, NFTs are each unique and cannot be divided. This makes them well-suited for representing digital art, collectibles, or other items that are not easily replicated.
How Will the Airdrop Work?
The airdrop will take place after presale. All the NFTs will be proportionately airdropped to all participants who have contributed at least 0.1 ETH to the Toon Finance ICO. The airdrop will happen automatically; there's no need to do anything else once you've contributed to the ICO or held your TOON tokens.
Don't miss your chance to participate in Toon Finance's exciting NFT airdrop! There's still plenty of time to contribute to their ICO or hold your TOON tokens for 30 days (if you want to participate in both rounds). But act fast—after presale, any unclaimed tokens will be burned! Visit their website today to learn more about how you can take part in this incredible opportunity.
To participate in Toon Finance's presale, here are the links below:
