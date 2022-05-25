If You're A Big Fan Of Community Cryptos Then Make Sure You Have These In Your Portfolio: Apecoin And Calyx Token

Calyx Token (CLX) is an all-in community service.
With its ever-growing market, cryptos are becoming more and more popular in our society today. One thing that is becoming very normal in the world of blockchains is their desire to create a crypto community.
A crypto community is a group of investors online who come together to talk about issues and problems going on with their cryptos. From their point of view, it looks as though these organizations are using the crypto community to pass on the overall importance of investors' impact on their network.
A lot of crypto projects are now following the idea of not letting power be owned by just one person or institution (having full authority over their network) In this article, we will take a look at two cryptos that take building a community very seriously. Let's go!
Calyx Token (CLX)
Calyx Token (CLX) is a new crypto that has just entered the cryptocurrency world. Its initial presale started on May 9th. Calyx Token (CLX) is a unique community-led network that gives its users the ability to access multi-chain crypto exchanges and facilitates liquidity facilitation through various sources.
One of the things that make Calyx Token (CLX) stand out is its permissionless liquidity protocol. This is what lets virtually anyone on the network become a liquidity provider. All users have to do is to offer up a certain amount of any token listed in exchange for LP tokens.
What this means is that users will be able to bypass the need to go through all of those massive security checks that centralized platforms request before completing services.
Also, users will not need to register with the platform before they can make use of its swap. Thus the potential of a massive user base is real.
Calyx Token (CLX) will attempt to reshape the world of cryptocurrency by using CalyxDao. This will be done in a bid to empower its community members with fair representation on agendas that will help the ecosystem scale further. It will also ensure that security and solidity in Calyx Token (CLX) are assured.
Apecoin (APE)
Apecoin (APE) has been able to make waves in the world of cryptocurrency because of its ability to offer up a decentralized protocol layer for a community-driven initiative that aims to advance the metaverse.
Apecoin (APE) is able to achieve this by incorporating a unique community board; a special council of Apecoin (APE) foundation that pays attention to DAO plans as well as decides what happens in the community.
This cryptocurrency also pays attention to catering to the vast community created by the Bored Ape Yacht Club. The BAYC is a group that gives its users the Bored Ape NFTs. All of these NFTs are different and are created on the Ethereum (ETH) network, thus making their access very exclusive. Also, community members in the BAYC have the ability to utilize a graffiti board and use it to create images together.
A lot of influential individuals and Investors have gone on to state their support for Apecoin (APE) through displaying Bored Ape on their social media pages. Some of them include Neymar, Justin Bieber, and even Elon Musk.
Apecoin (APE) has gone on to confirm that it plans to become a blockchain for the web3 economy. Their quest to do this by being supported by their desire to contribute to the online world of gaming, creativity, and innovations with massive investors in every sector.
It's quite clear that Calyx Token (CLX) and Apecoin (APE) are the new faces of community-based cryptos.
