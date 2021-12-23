IITs: Leading transitions to the new economy in 2022

The continuous flow of information reaches a large part of humanity thanks to the massification of the use of smartphones and the consequent access to information, social networks and audiovisual access to information, social networks and audiovisual entertainment. The acceleration of technical progress in the digital universe has made the use of devices and applications that use cloud computing, data analytics, social networks and cloud computing, big data analytics, blockchain and artificial intelligence.
The economic revolution
The technological revolution, together with the change in the strategies of leading companies in the use of digital technologies, has led to the rise technologies, has led to the rise of global platforms, giving rise to an excessive concentration of economic and political power in no more than one economic and political power in no more than a score of corporations from two or three world powers, too small a set of companies whose market value exceeds or approaches a trillion dollars.
The progress of technology has also been accompanied by socially negative outcomes, such as the exclusion of a significant part of the world's population from the benefits of digitisation, primarily because their incomes do not allow them to have meaningful connectivity - i.e. quality access - access to devices, fixed connection at home and the capacity for daily use. This has opened up a strong demand gap, as there is sufficient coverage that does not materialise in terms of connections and usage. Other problems have also been accentuated, such as the proliferation of fake news and cyber attacks, the growing risk to privacy and security of personal data, and the massive production of e-waste.
Thus, India is opening up to new opportunities and new challenges. The country will have to overcome the slow economic growth of recent years, falling investment and stagnating productivity and, at the same time, take up the fight against poverty and inequality with vigour. Overcoming these problems will require the implementation of a major strategy for economic, social and environmental sustainability, leading to progressive structural change based on a strong creation and incorporation of technology to diversify the productive apparatus.
The systemic impact of digital disruption
Since the late 1980s, the digital revolution has transformed the economy and society. First, a connected economy developed, characterised by the massification of internet use and the deployment of broadband networks. of broadband networks. Then, a digital economy has developed as a result of the expansion of the use of digital platforms as business models for the supply of goods and services. And now we are moving towards a digitalised economy that bases its production and consumption models on the incorporation of digital technologies in all economic, social, economic and social dimensions. technologies in all economic, social and environmental dimensions.
As a result of the adoption and integration of advanced digital technologies (fifth-generation mobile networks (5G), Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, robotics, among others), we are moving from a hyper-connected world to a digitised world in the economic and social dimensions. In this world, the traditional economy - with its organisational, production and governance systems - and the digital economy - with its innovations in business models, production, business organisation and governance - coexist and merge. This gives rise to a new digitally intertwined system in which models from both worlds integrate and interact, resulting in complex ecosystems that are in the process of organisational, institutional and regulatory adaptation.
Conclusion
