Iman Zaidi Ushers in the field of Bridal makeup designers

Hyderabad, the city which has been witness to royalty,luxury, grandeur and pompous affairs from ages has residents who splurge on splendour for creating the big fat Indian weddings. True that matches are made in heaven but brides of today are leaving no stone unturned to make their weddings a truly heavenly experience and carve out their perfect fairy tale moment. This zest and fervour of a damsels to create mesmerizing looks for their weddings has never been in such demand as this generation.
With the boom in Entertainment industry, fashion and beauty industry, people have become concious about their appearance and presentation like never before .The need for creative minds in the field of beauty is being urged by brides, beauty enthusiasts and social media influencers.
Iman zaidi is a popular name in the Beauty Industry whose creativity knows no bounds. She can take one face and create a galore of different looks so much so that her clients always say "you have magic in your hands' '. When we interviewed this young and dynamic entrepreneur, she introduced herself as a "Bridal make up Designer" and went on to explain that a make up Designer’s job does not end with the application of makeup where as it’s just the beginning. A makeup designer is responsible for visualising an entire makeover for the person which synchronise with the designs of the outfit, jewellery and theme of the event.
Earlier makeup designers were seen working with actors and actresses to design their makeovers according to the role of the character they were playing.
If an actress played the role of a Mughal begum, the makeup designer would study about the Mughal heritage and would display those attributes using makeup, hair styling and accessories to bring forth the character. Makeup designers would work very closely with fashion designers to understand the character’s style and That is when the role of the actress would be justified.
Now a days, weddings are elaborate affaires with six different Pre wedding functions, so each event has a different theme and demands a different look. Brides are inspired by celebrities and want to feel like one by planning different looks so that when their events are filmed, they should be picture perfect just as in movies. A make up Designer is able to help, project their dream looks into reality. For example, if a brides theme is Hollywood music for her sangeet she chooses to dress as her favourite Hollywood star and her makeup designer’s role is to counsel her about the kind of makeup style that particular celebrity carries while also explaining how it can be implemented on their facial structure and hair type. The client has to be further counselled about their choice of outfits and accessories as the makeup designer is responsible for piecing the entire look together.
Every make up artist now a days has a signature style of makeup according to their level of comfort and clients are aware of it much to the disappointment of those looking for creative options. Make up artists are trained about colour theories, different lipstick formulas and foundation shade matching along with certain enhancing techniques, but they completely lack the creativity to create a new look with all this knowledge. They are blank when it comes to blending makeup with the outfit, how to use the colour theory and colour blending in the appropriate manner. They are unable to connect with the vision of what the client actually wants. Makeup styles have much to do with eye makeup presentation and in an excitement the newly trained makeup artists fill it with colours that don’t blend in together and wouldn’t compliment the outfit at all. On the other hand some makeup artists have learned the art of playing it safe and give a same old repeated basic eye makeup which clients get bored of after sometime.
This is where a "make up Designer" comes in, because vision is very important, they hav to be aware of what's trending and what will enhance the client's face. They have to be spontaneous and quick in understanding and connecting with the clients vision. Their eye makeup presentation has to be nothing but pure perfection utilising the right colour palette and the right techniques. Their minds have to be trained in conceptualising different makeovers on one face. Their creative work has to appeal to their client in every manner from the theme of the event, the costume and even the tiniest accessories.
The search for a good makeup artist ends once a client gets in touch with Iman Zaidi. Iman Zaidi has successfully revolutionised the concept of nailing the perfect look for each and every event of her clients. With her versatility, creativity and eye for detail, she has served hundreds of clients in creating jaw dropping looks. She works by closely understanding the clientele, their wedding themes, their preferences, their skin texture, their facial features and most importantly their cultural values to make sure they are adorned perfectly.
She has worked with brides from all corners of India and she is much preferred by brides of other nationalities such as Tunisia, Lebanon, Turkey, UAE, USA and also NRI’s. All her clients are ecstatic when they leave with her stunning makeup on . Creativity with flawless strokes, in depth knowledge of cosmetics and experience with a vast array of clients make Iman Zaidi the most sought after makeup designer from India. "My clients choose me for my vision” she says, “ For pre weddings they desire a Pakistani bridal look while for weddings most of them prefer a royal nizami queen makeover and for reception many prefer the Arabic makeup style or either a fusion of Bollywood and Hollywood styles. Their attires are more colourful and intricately designed than before, so blending correct shades of colors for skin, eyes and lips has become very important.“
Iman Zaidi has a team of makeup artists who work in tandem with her for utmost client satisfaction. She has a well established makeup studio in Hyderabad which is furnished with state of Art equipments and decorated with luxurious palatiel backdrops which surely make her clients feel like Royalty.
Many makeup artists across the globe are now approaching her to learn this skill of visiualising and conceptualising bridal makeovers on a whole new level.
She is conducting special classes for makeup artists which makes it easy for them to design makeovers for their brides.