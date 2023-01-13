iMemories Reviews 2023: Is It Scam Or Legit? DARK TRUTH EXPOSED

iMemories is a firm founded by an entrepreneur, Mark Rukavina, who, with the help of his family, discovered this unique service. After experiencing the challenge of translating ancient memories into digital copies, they found iMemories. They devised a basic way to digitize priceless old recollections after generating several suggestions.
Using the extraordinary services of iMemories, people may scan old family photographs and movies and see them on their smart devices.
The firm assists in converting old images and films into the most up-to-date digital forms so that others can share and enjoy them.
The iMemories specialists are committed to providing people with all the fantastic tools necessary for keeping old and significant memories for the remainder of their lives. With their modern storage system that protects analog footage, people may digitize all of their damaged photographs. Instead of burying those precious memories, people may keep them alive with iMemories by converting them into a digital format of their choice.
After the digitization process is complete, people will be able to watch the film on DVD, the cloud, digital files, or a flash drive. After transferring images on a thumb drive, if individuals want to add more security, they may use the PhotoStick gadget, which is available in many variants. It enables you to store photographs and videos from the PC or mobile device, eliminates duplicates, and organizes data in a safe location.
Working
The iMemories approach changes depending on the quantity of recordings uploaded and what customers intend to do with their old photos and movies. Please be aware that shipping times can vary. It takes longer to deliver Blu-ray discs than DVDs. In other instances, historical picture collections must be digitized and then transferred to the cloud within one to two weeks.
People who want to have their photographs converted to a CD may have to wait for three weeks. The finest aspect of the organization is that they provide a preview order option. This is quite beneficial since people can also search for previously viewed photographs.
To utilize this option on their own website, iMemories recommends that customers upload their film reels and pictures to the cloud so that they may review and pick the images they want to convert. The user receives an email notice after all photographs have been uploaded online.
After their purchase is completed, which typically takes between one and two weeks, users may have one month to choose what they would like to do with their photographs and videos. If people wish to save their memories on a CD, they will have to wait three more weeks for the images to come in the mail. If they want to digitize their memories quickly, they may use the iMemories software, which allows them to scan and store images on their own.
All About iMemories Services
iMemories is compatible with almost every contemporary format. Some formats include:
● Betamax, MiniDV, Hi8, VHS-C, Digital8, VHS, and 8mm video cassettes
● Betamax, MiniDV, Hi8, VHS-C, Digital8, VHS, and 8mm video cassettes Super 8, 8 and16 mm films
● Printed, negative, or slide photographs
● DVDs and Mini DVDs
Whether people have DVDs, antique film rolls, or Polaroid photographs, iMemories can quickly modernize them.
Remember that the firm will take any 1980s or later video format. Additionally, they also convert videos from the 1930s. Therefore, regardless of the age or format of the films, customers can simply email them to iMemories and receive the updated version within a few weeks.
Items People Can Send Confidently to iMemories
Everyone has doubts about this service; Obviously, nobody would want to lose their irreplaceable memories.
However, iMemories are 100% secure and service is assured. They may be sent the following kinds of items:
● Analog pictures
● Completely or partly ruined photographs and video
● Black-and-white photographs
● Various kinds of tape
● Kodachrome or other forms of color film
Key Features and Benefits of iMemories
iMemories is a fantastic tool for everyone who wants to save old memories. If people are considering using their services, it is recommended that customers review all of the important features and advantages.
Rapid Turnaround Time: iMemories' rapid turnaround time is one of its greatest qualities. Customers will receive digital copies of their products in less than two weeks. Even if the format chosen is digital storage media, people will only have to wait a maximum of two to three weeks.
Cloud Storage: The cloud storage solution provided by iMemories is another outstanding feature. No longer must you depend on CDs and other media formats at home. With iMemories Cloud, customers may access all photographs and videos at any time from any device.
Promo Codes: Some individuals avoid iMemories services as they feel they are too expensive. Well, the service providers provide excellent convenience and ease in the form of promotional codes that make your transaction simple, entertaining, and engaging.
Trouble free procedure: Sending photographs and obtaining the digital version is a simple and trouble-free procedure. It takes little time to convey the memories. Register with the company to create an account, enter accurate information, pack the box with the shipment address, and email the firm the selected photographs. Within a maximum of two to three weeks, the photographs will be sent to the member's home.
Storage in One location: The greatest advantage of iMemories is that people do not have to rummage through the drawers and picture albums to find old images. Digitally, all the objects will be precisely grouped in one location.
No More Damage: The photographs will be preserved as a digital format, eliminating the possibility of damage or fading.
100% Safe: The authorized website of iMemories claims that they "have never lost a memory," therefore, people don't have to worry about the security of their belongings since the specialists are here to take care of them. Furthermore, the firm has already converted 35 million memories and more worldwide into digital format, making them a risk-free option for everyone.
Pros and Cons of iMemories
Pros:
● Recovers long-lost memories concealed in drawers or cabinets.
● Improve the picture quality to seem closer to contemporary standards.
● Data is saved on the cloud. Obtain a subscription and sign up for the iMemories application.
● After their conversion, digitized copies of the old photos can be viewed on any smart device, including smartphones, computers, tablets, and smart TV.
● Works use a variety of obsolete technologies from the 1930s.
● Return original footage with updated versions
● Securely and neatly arranged files in a single location
Cons
● Charges are depending on the quantity of images sent. Each picture and video has its own price.
● Occasionally, computerized photographs lack the quality of their analog counterparts.
● The cloud service incurs additional fees.
What Makes iMemories a Safe and Dependable Company?
iMemories is at the forefront of the industry and among the best firms to convert one's old memories to digital formats. When individuals pick these services, they can relax, knowing that their precious memories are in good hands.
Since 2005, the organization has not lost or damaged a single item, which makes it a decision worthy of one's consideration.
In addition, when people send their products to the firm, they may obtain a free estimate detailing the precise cost. They may then select whether they want to continue or not. The specialists will improve the photographs so that people may experience all the beautiful moments with greater clarity.
How to Use it?
● iMemories is not a conventional scanner or camera that takes photos or prints images in a matter of seconds. The procedure is quite lengthy, but it is unquestionably reliable and well worth the wait.
● Send the images, movies, and other material, or get a SafeShip package. When people choose the latter, they receive a box, bubble wrap, and several waterproof bags to safely package their items.
● Once they get the box, the digitization of the photographs will take 1-2 weeks.
● Then, the images will be posted to iMemories so that people may see and download them.
● The memories will remain for a minimum of one month. People may pay extra to store their files on the cloud.
● Additionally, they will get their previous memories on Blu-ray discs, DVDs, or any desired media.
When it comes to saving precious memories and transforming them into more polished digital equivalents, everyone needs a dependable service that surpasses all others in terms of quality and performance.
iMemories provides four ways to view photographs: DVDs, digital downloads, iMemories Cloud, and USB flash drives.
In addition, its services include excellent interoperability, an optimal user interface, and effective technical support. This makes iMemories a more easy and trustworthy alternative to other services.
Pricing and Promotional Discounts:
After receiving the package, the firm will charge for each picture or video. Each item's price will vary. In addition, the organization is presently providing a limited-time discount of 50% off digital conversion costs.
● Videocassettes cost $14.99 (per tape)
● Movie Films cost $14.99 (per 50ft)
● Photographs cost $0.49 (per photo)
FAQs
How many videos and photographs am I permitted to upload to iMemories?
There is no specific number from which to pick. You may submit as many photographs as you choose. The firm also gets requests for more than 100 VHS cassettes and over 10,000 photographs.
Can I immediately download videos from my account?
Yes, you can. You must sign in to your account and then choose the photographs or videos to download. Click on the download button then save the file with the appropriate name.
Does iMemories also record audio from the reels and cassettes as well?
Yes, it does. According to one evaluation, it can record super 8 films with magnetic audio with relative ease.
How long must I wait for the procedure to be completed?
It takes some time for iMemories to scan your images. However, as explained earlier, it is also dependent on the chosen format. Usually, it takes two to three weeks.
What kind of material is not permitted?
The firm does not accept commercial videos such as television programs, pornographic content, nudity footage, anything with copyright difficulties, or anything that breaches laws.
Does the business provide a money-back guarantee?
Regrettably, no. The business does not provide a money-back guarantee. However, they provide amazing services. Therefore, people should not even contemplate requesting a refund.
What if my video or reel is damaged or broken?
The organization can repair any broken or damaged reels or videos without sacrificing any material. Even more astonishing is that they do not charge any further money to correct it.
Conclusion
iMemories is, according to hundreds of customer evaluations and satisfied customers, one of the greatest options for digitizing old memories. Their services are convenient, dependable, and trustworthy, and their response time is quick, making them an excellent option for everyone.
Time does not wait. If people want to save their memories, iMemories is a worthy investment that digitizes all old images quickly and securely. Please visit the official website for further facts and information.
