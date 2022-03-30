Immerse Yourself in the Metaverse: Investing in Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and Aquasis Protocol (AQS) Might Make You Millions

Cryptocurrency offers a wide range of options. If you’ve not invested by now, you could be seriously missing out on a big opportunity at changing your life around.
These are the top 3 cryptocurrencies to invest in this last week of March – could they make you millions? Chances are high
- Aquasis Protocol (AQS)
- Cardano (ADA)
- Polygon (MATIC)
Aquasis Protocol (AQS)
What if we told you you could participate in the meta-shows of your favourite singer and earn prizes for supporting them? Or earn ultra-rare NFTs, as the Non-Fungible Token market expands like never before? What if we told you you could put down a deposit for an asset and earn on stakes on one single platform?
It is the goal of Aquasis Protocol (AQS) to unite many services and investors all under one crypto-umbrella. This will bring together Users, Creators, Platforms, Stakers, and Liquidity providers as participants in one Ecosystem with a world of possibilities.
Crypto-Industry observers are ecstatic about the new Protocol offering DeFi solutions to the world.
Buy Aquasis Protocol’s utility token $AQS in the presale that just launched, earn big money before the protocol hits the live trading markets. Presales are the best time to invest in cryptocurrency!
Cardano (ADA)
Furthering the metaverse's promise is Cardano, and its native utility token, ADA.
It is the goal of Charles Hoskinson and the Cardano Network to bring together all visionaries, inventors, and investors.
Cardano (ADA) has a market cap of around $ 39 billion and is the eighth-largest digital currency on coinmarketcap.com.
To ensure that all communities have access to fair, egalitarian, secure, and transparent contracts, a Proof-of-Stake Protocol has been in place since the blockchain network's debut in 2017.
Token holders of Cardano's ADA token can participate in the Network's decisions and update the software. The platform was founded in the United States and is a democratic platform.
Investments in a multi-layered blockchain may prove to be extremely lucrative in 2022 as the crypto has increased in value by 36% in the last seven days of trade.
Polygon (MATIC)
To counter and overcome the Ethereum Blockchain's many limitations, Polygon (or MATIC network) was built (in 2019) as a layer-2 scaling solution that creates a new, faster, and cheaper alternative to the world-famous blockchain platform ETH.
It began as a scalability solution, but it swiftly evolved into a multi-purpose ecosystem as a result of its rapid growth. Since its inception, Polygon has swiftly attracted the attention of investors and is frequently included in lists of "the finest cryptos to buy”.
When Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs) were all the rage, Polygon's native cryptocurrency, MATIC, made its first appearance on the Binance Launchpad. It's presently going for $1.59 and grew by over 16000% in 2021.
It is always worth keeping an eye on Polygon as a solid investment opportunity.
Find Out More:
https://presale.aquasis.io/
https://aquasis.io/