Impact Media Founder, Jeetujayson Raju, Reveals His Secrets to Building an Online Business

There is a lot of advice for starting a 6,7 or 8 figure online business out there on the internet. In the name of SEO, a lot of businesses have flooded Google’s search results with fake value posts that sound plausible in theory but don’t work in practice. Some of the most common advice are content marketing, blogging, etc. Creating a lot of noise is the conventional wisdom these days to get a business up and running. In a noisy world of fake content and SEO hacking, how can you send a signal to your customers? Jeetujayson Raju shares how he has helped himself and others build successful online businesses not by creating noise but by signaling.
Marketing and public relations lose their effectiveness if they fail to stand out.
This makes both marketing and public relations relative rather than absolute. This means the right way to market something keeps changing on what the world or majority is doing at a given point in time. So content marketing and blogging is the right way to market something in a world where only a few are doing it. But today a lot of businesses hire SEO managers to do that. It’s almost as basic as a website, hence noisy. To signal to your customers you have to adopt unconventional methods to bring a breath of fresh air to the bored audience. Jeetujayson Raju is the co-author of the book titled “Escape The Rat Race” and is featured on several news publications like International Business Times, Influencive, Hindustan Times, etc. He has worked with celebrities like Chase Tang a Hollowood actor/Netflix Super Villain, Keith Mason who is a former international rugby player turned entrepreneur and actor and even is working with an NFL player. He has also helped several entrepreneurs, mid and large corporations build an authoritative online presence.
The importance of signaling in biology and business.
In behavioral economics and science, there is a concept called a costly signaling theory. This simply means that to attract someone or something towards you or your product you have to signal the availability using a costly and inefficient device called the commitment device. For example, a plant attracts honey bees using a costly and inefficient commitment device such as a flower. A peacock uses its feathers as a commitment device to attract the opposite sex. A man uses flowers and diamonds as a commitment device to attract a woman. A business uses entertaining ads, interesting events, attention-grabbing news as commitment devices to attract customers. There is a science to this, it’s not all gut instinct. There is a method to this madness, it’s something that can be learned and applied to your business. Jeetujayson Raju’s approach to business is based on behavioral science. Customer behavior can be nudged using well-established methods of behavioral economics and science. Established businesses and entrepreneurs have been taking advantage of this insight. Have you wondered why they bother to make ads entertaining or news breaking or events interesting and emails colorful? Things wouldn’t work otherwise.
Jeetujayson Raju’s advice to entrepreneurs and businesses is that just working on a product is half the battle. Marketing and crafting a favorable public impression is the other half of the battle. It’s always best to sort this out rather than ignore it and not use the tools made available to us by science.