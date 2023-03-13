Introduction
In today's globalized world, industrialization is constantly in progress, and with the increased use of chemicals and other hazardous substances, there is an increased risk of accidents happening in the workplace. This is where a Flange Guard (http://www.indanasteel.com/p-guards.php) comes in, as it acts as a barrier between hazardous substances and individuals, protecting them from possible explosions, spills, or sprays.
Importance of Flange Guard
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 2.8 million non-fatal workplace injuries and illnesses were reported in 2019. Chemical exposure and related accidents were a significant contributor to these numbers.
A flange guard is essential in the industrial setting to prevent workplace accidents. Chemical leakage can lead to fatal injuries that can lead to permanent disabilities, loss of production time or even loss of life. The primary function of a flange guard is to contain leaks and spills, consequently minimizing the chances of these accidents happening in the first place.
A flange guard provides effective protection against leaks occurring from the flanges of pipes and machines where corrosive liquids, acids, and other hazardous chemicals are present. The guard can thus eliminate the risk of splashes and sprays of chemicals on to employees, workers, or anyone else within the vicinity.
A flange guard also helps in ensuring compliance with industrial safety regulations regarding hazardous chemicals transport and use. Compliance with such regulations also helps companies avoid fines and several other legal consequences that can arise from the lack of protection for their employees.
Types of Flange Guard
There are numerous types of flange guards that come in different materials such as stainless steel, PTFE, Teflon & PP, differing in shape, size, and configuration like a flange guard (http://www.indanasteel.com/p-guards.php) with drain nipple fitting or guards with clear window also known as clear type, among other properties . These are categorized based on the application, flange size, and the chemicals in use.
For instance, most piping systems use flange guards made of either stainless steel or PVC materials. This guard comes for all type of flanges , round or square and are also made for different fittings like valves or Coupling, T & Elbow Joints etc. Any manufacturer can make Flange guard for custom sizes and fittings.
A flange guard also comes in varying sizes to fit different flange diameters. The material used in manufacturing the guard should also meet the chemical demands of the fluid or gas transported in the piping system.
Installation and Maintenance of Flange Guard
A flange guard is easy to install and requires no special tools. It is designed to wrap around the flange or valve and fix in place with an intuitive and simple locking mechanism. It comes in different sizes to fit various flange diameters and materials that meet the chemical demands of the fluid or gas transported in the piping system. Once installed, a flange guard requires zero maintenance, making it a cost-effective safety solution for industries.
Conclusion
In summary, a flange guard is a crucial safety device that prevents workplace accidents and ensures compliance with industrial safety regulations. Flange guards come in various types and materials and are easy to install and maintain. By using a flange guard, companies can protect their workers and the environment, avoid fines and legal consequences, and maintain the smooth operation of their piping systems. Given the high number of workplace injuries and illnesses caused by chemical exposure, it's more important than ever to prioritize the safety of workers through the use of safety devices like flange guard.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.