In conversation with Akshhar Peerbhoyy, COO of MAA Communications on the launch of MAA Academy

1. Tell us about yourself (background, education, etc.)
Growing up in Bangalore, I completed my junior school years in the city before moving to a well-known boarding school called Mayo in Ajmer, Rajasthan. My time in Mayo was some of the best years of my life, where I met people with whom I am friends, even today. After that, I moved abroad to pursue a degree in Graphic Designing. While this was my formal training, I had also been exposed to advertising at a very young age, given that my family consisted of advertising and marketing professionals. After completing my studies in the UK, I joined my father as an account executive, handling a few key family business clients. I received training from my father and learnt the ropes of the business from scratch. He never gave me any special treatment; in hindsight, it kept me grounded.
As a third-generation advertising man, I knew that my future would always be in advertising and always in MAA. Founded by my grandfather, Mr Ayaz Peerbhoy, and built to its current level by my father, Mr Bunty Peerbhoy, I am proud to be a part of this legacy.
2. Tell us more about MAA Academy? How did you come up with the idea?
It has always been our dream to foray into the education space. We looked at it as a way to give back to an industry that has given us so much as a company and a family. When Covid hit, we decided to take a step back and examine our next steps. Since everyone at MAA was passionate about education, we decided that this would be the best time to start something in this space. With the world in flux, we thought (and still do) that the greatest way to give back to a sector is by bettering its workforce, which in turn improves the sector as a whole. We stood at the threshold of greater things. Thus the original concept for MAA Academy was born - a learning environment where we could apply our decades of expertise in the marketing and communication fields to help those looking to enter the business, as well as an opportunity for those
already working on it to improve their skills.
3. How have you and your family’s experience in the field influenced the programs offered by MAA Academy?
3 generations in advertising have given us a wealth of knowledge and experience - over 6 decades of insights into consumer preferences and the things that make markets tick. Watching my father in the field, I quickly realised that marketing remains the same and that it is only the tools that change. From our good old print and advertising to what today is called “digital marketing”, the idea behind using any and all of them has been consistent.
All of the programmes we provide have been chosen and created with the most important marketing communications components in mind. For example, when it comes to copywriting, it is more important to learn how to write content that sells than it is to write well. Digital media is currently the most relevant media, yet few people are familiar with the tool because it is still young and evolving.
What is relevant today might not be relevant tomorrow; therefore, it's critical to keep up with the most recent developments in the field. We understood that there is a significant disconnect between what people can do and what they have learned. For example, many individuals have learned how to handle huge SEO campaigns in theory. But unfortunately, when it comes to reality, they lack the skills to identify the right tools and effectively create an SEO plan. We hope to close this gap through our programmes, which combine theories and practice. In our opinion, learning occurs more through practice than theory. In addition, as part of their internship, our students will work on live accounts, allowing them to put what they have learned into practice and get more hands-on experience.
4. What is the long-term goal of MAA Academy?
Our long-term objectives are to establish and grow into a full-fledged education and training centre in marketing communications that award certifications for short-term and long-term programmes. These courses will be provided in a hybrid style and offline. Our attention will primarily revolve around the marketing communications sector and improving workforce skills to increase employability.
5. What is your opinion on the future of Digital Marketing?
Digital marketing might constantly evolve, but its root - marketing - will always remain the same. It will always be about engaging customers, but now, it is using digital platforms and devices. In terms of the future for this sector, we have only seen the tip of the iceberg up to this point. Over the following few decades, we can expect it to evolve widely.
An All-Inclusive Digital World - With the world becoming increasingly digital, this continued trend will only lead to us conducting an almost entirely digital existence. Digital technology will eventually permeate many aspects of our lives, including our homes, workplaces, transportation, and even social media; thus, its use as a marketing tool will only grow.
Voice Enabled Everything - Hands-free tech has already become an integral part of our lives and will soon become the standard way we use our devices.
A study by Salesforce found that 42% of people would rather talk to their devices than type into them. 43% say voice assistants will play a big role in their lives, and 57% believe they are revolutionary. We shall soon witness a voice revolution, much like the social revolution.
Artificial Intelligence-Powered Marketing - The limits of what is feasible in digital marketing have been challenged by AI, and there seems to be no sign of stopping. As products like chatbots gain popularity, using AI in marketing will become standard. The chatbots will be developed to behave and mimic humans with such accuracy that you will not be able to tell the difference between a chatbot and a real person. The future of marketing will be more inclusive, conversational, and individualised. Artificial intelligence will automate judgments based on data gathering and analysing consumer or economic trends that could impact marketing initiatives. This is best demonstrated by Google, which uses AI to automatically improve its running advertisements to boost their efficacy with almost no involvement from marketing teams.
6. How has the pandemic changed the way Digital Marketing operates?
The pandemic has only made digital marketing more relevant. Due to the necessity of being online, brands have also come to the conclusion that it is more advisable to allocate a larger portion of their budgets to digital marketing than to traditional forms of advertising. As a result, digital marketing is no longer considered an optional addition to any marketing budget but rather its main objective. Due to this, digital marketing has become more commonplace and has grown rapidly.
7. What are your predictions for trends in Digital Marketing in the upcoming
years?
o AI will play a big role in marketing
o VOICE revolution
o Social media will continue to evolve and be a major tool to use for marketing
o Search will be a big player
8. Career prospects of digital marketers in the next decade and skills they need topossess to be successful digital marketers.
With so many chances for qualified workers, digital marketing is a developing industry. The growing reliance of companies and organisations on the internet and digital technology to connect with and engage with customers and stakeholders is what is driving demand for experts in digital marketing. In a digital marketing career, you can use your skills in areas like content marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and search engine optimization to help businesses improve their online presence and reach their target audiences. This field can also be fulfilling and provide chances for creativity, innovation, and ongoing development.