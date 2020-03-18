In talks with Leading Men's fashion Influencer Puneet Tyagi

Know more about him and his take on fashion and styling
Most of us feel skeptical aboutfollowing our passionspecially if it is off beat and involves high risk, But people who aim high beliy in persuing their dreams. Men's fashion influencer Puneet Tyagi just did that when he decided to take chance to follow his passion leaving behind a promising career of a lawyer. He is now a successful model and fashion influencer. Puneet Tyagi has more than 33k followers on Instagram and this number is growing very fast.
Recently when he found some time off from his hectic work schedule we spoke to him regarding various aspects of his profession and more
Although we see glimpses of your life on social media, can you share with us how a regular day in your life is?
My day starts at 6.30 am when I respond to emails related to fashion with Puneet, do some editing work and pin images for my blog post before I rush for my work( currently Puneet Tyagi works as lawyer in reputed law firm)I return around 7pm , hit the gym as I am a fitness freak and work on rest of the things associated with my blog. Weekends are generally dedicated to photographing and writing content related to them and posting.
People getinspired by your fashion sense, but from where does Puneet Tyagi get his fashion sense from?
I am a professional model, I belong to fashion industry so major part of my fashion sense comes from the experience that I have gained so farand apart from that I get inspired by fallow influencer s, social media, TV shows etc. While I adore statement dresses but my fashion style stems from sensibility and practicality. My idea is fashion is not worth if it’s not wearable in practical life.
While you have a presence on both, blog and social media, which one do you prefer?
Well I think it is not about choosing one over other, as an Influencer I have to work on both with equal dedication. While I am able to connect to more and more people on Instagram,my blog is where I create best and relevant content for same people, so for me they are not separate, they go hand in hand.
What does it means to be influencer to you?
For me it is the best way to connect to the people, to help and inspire them. Sometimes people especially men are hesitant to do something new, like trying a new trend or adopting a new grooming routine. They need little push, and I am happy that with my knowledge and experience I am able to do that. I show them that they can easily do it.
Where do you see yourself 5 years from now?
As I told you I am a fitness freak, so I want to expand my work in that line where I will be able to inspire people to be more attentive towards fitness because almost all trends look best on a fit body. I would love to collaborate with more fitness brandsapart from regular fashion and grooming brands .I am already working with some of the best brands and designers, my efforts would be to create a long term relationship with these brands and work for newer brands as well. My focus is on creating best and relevant content on day to day basis and keep growing consistently.