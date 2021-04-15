In talks with the golden boy of Indian electronic music: Sanjog Bhushan aka TRIX.

Currently dominating the Indian music scene is a young boy named Sanjog Bhushan, with hits like “KEEP ME UP “and “BE WITH YOU” has somewhat now become the poster boy for the Indian electronic scene. 20-year-old boy who’s dream started with just making beats on his laptop is now currently dominating streaming platform known as SoundCloud.
We had the pleasure of asking 10-point questions with the man of the hour –
What does your daily routine look like?
“Nothing special to be honest, I usually wake up to 50 emails and usual breakfast and work. but mostly it’s always got do with some usual music stuff, since these days I barely have time for a lot of other things I would like to do I am mostly occupied with producing music and starting up an esports organization throughout the day. On weekends it’s a little relaxed and I take time off work.
What's the best piece of advice another musician ever gave you?
“To take time with my music “, you know I used to produce one track after another, but these days I take time with my music and I am glad I do, this is probably the best advice I have ever got, taking time with everything is very important to make sure that the end product shines.
With the amount of fame, you are getting right now, is it something that bothers you? how do you handle since you are very young.
I am mostly indoors due to pandemic, the funny thing is when my name started to get recognition was when india went into lockdown, so I haven’t really experienced how it would be in usual times. but it’s great knowing so many people want to know you, want to be associated with you and of course listen to what I make. it ‘s a great feeling at the end of the day.
What type of musician would you prefer to collaborate with?
The types of musicians I've enjoyed working with in the past were creative and innovative. It was very easy to bounce ideas off of each other as we wrote music or planned sets together. I've also preferred to work with teammates who are positive and motivating to work with. They usually encouraged me to share my ideas, even if I was unsure about it, which made me more confident and excited to express my ideas, thoughts and opinions
Do you have any hobbies or interests outside of music?
I do many hobbies but again to time constraint, I can’t do much of things I would like to. I currently have an esports organisation and a production house under the same brand in works. Apart from this once the lockdown opens, I would like to resume playing cricket and some outdoor sports.
What made you realize that music was your path?
Ever since I was young, I was drawn to it. I could sit for hours and listen to music, especially the heartfelt songs that told stories; singer songwriters and musical theatre. I always been the one who was into music and had ideas on how I would do something if I made such tracks
Being a successful big artist, what would you say to children etc in schools or colleges who dream to make it like you?
I personally feel not many schools etc have the right approach to music, the outdates ways need to be changed in order to move with the music world today. so, if someone wants to make a career in music, I would say first choosing the right school important where once’s music talent is meet not forced to do or play something that would not help in coming years, giving time to music is very important. knowing your sound is the key. listen to a lot of music, different genres to develop an ear for different sounds.
What is the biggest problem you have encountered in the journey of becoming such a celebrated artist?
I would say a lot of people don’t believe that one could make it at the top, the closet ones sometimes think it’s a waste of time, but I think that’s the case with everyone, but slowly and steadily when success hits everything/everyone falls into place and wants to be a part of it. so, it’s just a learning step for the journey ahead.
Seeing a young man like you make it through obstacle to your journey, how would you say your nurturing has been in the early days so you can handle the growth of yourself as a person and also your music?
My formative years of growing was from one the leading residential school of India, which taught me resilience to endure the outside pressures and expectations of the world. This led me to succeed in my belief of what I knew I was capable of. This rebel in me, has been the foundation of my strength, independent mind and achievement with many more miles to go!
Above all, I feel, when one decides to against the norm it is only your perseverance and support from family that keeps you going. The trend of stepping out of a stereo typical environment is the new "change"
What is next for you?
This year I am experimenting with my sound with adding more ethnic instruments, I hope everyone likes it and show the same amount of support that they have shown on my previous works. I already a few releases lined up.