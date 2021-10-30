In the wake of the pandemic, Mamta Jani, the renowned education counselor and founder of Planet Education, assisted the scores of students to fulfill their dream of studying abroad

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 29: During the coronavirus pandemic, when parents in the diamond city were struggling to fund their children's studies abroad, a reputable education counselor assisted the students in obtaining free education loans. Meet Mamta Jani, a Qualified Education Agent Counsellor (QEAC) who established her sister concern firm and collaborated with leading financing companies to fund education loans for students in Surat and South Gujarat.
Mamta Jani, the founder of Surat-based Planet Education, has coached thousands of students from various universities and colleges around the world throughout her nearly 23-year career. She is one of the few education counselors who has visited the campuses of prestigious universities on the official invitation and gained firsthand knowledge of student life.
“I came across many parents in the city who were unable to send their wards to study abroad due to the fund issues. This was when I decided to float a sister concern to help the students achieve their dreams free of cost. I tied up with the reputed financing companies like Auxilo, Avanse, and Zenith Forex to provide education loans to the parents,” said Mamta Jani.
In a very short span, Mamta Jani’s Planet Education has spread its wings in India and abroad, including Dubai, Nepal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Jani is a very few counselors in the country who has been directly working with the prestigious universities in Australia, the United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (USA), New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai and the European Union (EU).
Mamta Jani, the founder of Planet Education, said, “We have carefully designed our own teaching material and that it is being constantly upgraded. We have trained the teachers at Cambridge, Pearson, and ETS and that we are the official partners for the British Council, Pearson, and Cambridge, who are conducting the IDP, PET, and IELTS and TOEFL exams in India.”
Mamta, who is also known as the ‘Gem’ of education fraternity, has visited the prestigious universities including the University of Queensland, Monash University, the University of Technology in Sydney, University of Western Sydney, Victoria University, University of Wollongong and the University of Adelaide as the speaker and education counselor.
Jani is the only education counselor who has earned a place as a member of the Association of Australian Education Representative in India (AAERI). Jani has conducted has more than 25 major education fairs, and that she is the first in Surat to bring the foreign universities.