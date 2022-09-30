Income Tax on Online Gambling Winnings Revealed

For any law-abiding citizen or foreigner residing in the country who wants to indulge in some little online gambling entertainment, the intricalities and complexities of the Indian legislation on taxes and gaming can cause long nights of no sleep and nightmares of what could go wrong if a win is made and not declared properly.
Essential Knowledge on Income Tax and TDS
Going on a trip to Goa and enjoying a gaming session on one of the casino ships on the Mandovi river, or in any other physical casino or horse racing venue in India, would likely not pose any complications as the gaming house would most probably hold the applicable TDS (Tax Deductible at Source) from winnings exceeding ₹10,000, Svilen Madjov's online gambling taxation research points out.
On the other hand, the majority of online and offshore casino platforms would not deduct TDS, and the winning player would have to report and pay the applicable tax by themselves.
In all cases, the withdrawal receipts must be kept as proof of what has been gained from playing and what has been paid in taxes. This is because the Indian tax legislation requires all income from any form of gambling exceeding the non-taxable limit of ₹10,000 per year to be reported in the annual tax form.
The Central Income Tax Act, 1961, with the amendments introduced with the Finance Act, 1986, stipulates that all “winnings from lotteries, crossword puzzles, races including horse races, card games and other games of any sort or gambling or betting of any form or nature whatsoever”, expressly including legal and illegal gaming, exceeding the ten thousand rupee annual limit shall be levied with a flat income tax rate of 30 percent.
Additionally, certain surcharges apply over the amount of the due income tax, most notably the Health and Education Cess which adds 4 percent on top of the levy regardless of income brackets. The Cess makes the effective tax rate 31.2 percent and the proceeds from it are used to fund national priority projects in the spheres of healthcare and education.
Large winnings exceeding ₹50 lakh or ₹1 crore attract surcharges of 10 or 15 percent respectively. Gaming earnings of such sizes are usually made in lotteries, while large jackpots won at an online casino are often withdrawn over several separate transactions as per the platform’s requirements.
A number of state-level laws related to gaming deal with taxation as well, creating a varied levy regime across the country. Such differences, however, concern only platforms and operators. The taxes on the income of players are defined at the union level making them uniform for all desi gamers across India.
What about Goods and Services Tax?
Paying Goods and Services Tax (GST) is also not a direct concern of gamers as the responsibility for this lies with suppliers of goods and services registered in India. GST, however, directly affects the ticket prices and entry fees for games, as well as the amounts that can be given out to winners as prizes.
The Central Government and the GST Council are currently in a process of review and discussion of changes to the GST valuation and rate regime for online gaming, casinos, lotteries and horse racing. The final decision has not been made yet, after several postponements, but reports suggest policy makers are in favor of a blanket tax regime for all forms of gaming consisting of a uniform charge of 28 percent over the full value of considerations or the full bet amounts.
If such a policy is implemented, players will have to pay more to participate in games and will expect lower prizes if they win. The prize pools will first be charged 28 percent GST at the collection stage, and will be further reduced by the 32.1 percent income tax plus Cess after a win is made.
Such a GST regime will also put operators registered in the country in a disadvantageous position compared to foreign gaming companies which are not required to pay taxes in India. As a result, many homegrown gaming platforms could be forced to either close down or move their operations abroad, with both variants hurting Indian tax revenues.
We can only hope that the Indian government will reach a GST policy decision that will not hurt all stakeholders involved, including players, gaming companies and the exchequer itself, but will rather serve to create a sustainable business climate and a safe gaming environment.