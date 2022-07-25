Increase Your Chances Of Early Retirement With Uniglo (GLO), FTX (FTT), And Elrond (EGLD)

Who doesn't want to be an early retiree? The thought of never having to work again is appealing to many, but the reality is that it's not always possible. However, there are ways to increase your chances of retiring early, and one of them is by investing in Uniglo (GLO), FTX (FTT), and Elrond (EGLD).
Uniglo (GLO)
The innovative initiative Uniglo (GLO) tackles some of the most important issues facing the cryptocurrency sector, such as volatility and inflation. With the goal of developing a fully asset-backed, fully deflationary social currency with an ever-growing price, Uniglo has deserved attention all around the market.
Uniglo uses a special Vault that will buy and keep tangible digital assets and digital gold in order to establish the first asset-backed currency in the world of cryptocurrencies. The money from this vault will go toward their first ultra-burn instrument, which will be used to buy GLOs from the secondary market and burn them to cut down on the supply.
Additionally, there will be a charge on every GLO transaction that will burn 2% of the GLO that is bought or sold.
Furthermore, Uniglo establishes a DAO voting system, giving community members a voice to decide the risks and directions they wish to proceed in acquiring or selling assets in Vault.
Experts believe that Uniglo is a project that the crypto industry has been needing for a long - a currency that will hedge against market volatility and grow in value despite the market trends.
Until launch in October on Uniswap, GLO is accessible during pre-sale and has room for further development and adoption.
FTX (FTT)
A decentralized exchange FTX (FTT) makes it seem simple to survive the recent decline in crypto prices. By using leveraged tokens and industry-first derivatives, it provides consumers with cutting-edge products. Users may trade cryptocurrency derivatives like options and futures on FTX (FTT), which also uses a leveraged token system in place of the more conventional margin trading model.
Furthermore, FTX is a type of currency with interest-earning potential. Meaning, FTX-compatible systems, you may earn up to 8.6% interest on your FTT assets. This implies a high opportunity to accelerate the growth of your retirement savings.
The native token is the FTX token (FTT), which trades for around 29.53$ right now and is expected to skyrocket once the bulls start.
Elrond (EGLD)
A robust and smart contract Elrond (EGLD) seeks to exceed the lofty objective it set for itself.
Elrond (EGLD) recently announced the acquisition of numerous outstanding new products and created a brand-new $30+ million fund to strengthen and maintain their system.
Elrond bills itself as a blockchain platform for business usage, decentralized apps, and the emerging internet economy. Its tremendous scalability is its key selling feature, and it claims to be the first blockchain network to handle state, network, and transaction sharding.
Only in 2021, Elrond's worth increased by more than 1,000%, signaling the project’s great potential.
Furthermore, according to its economics paper, it aims to strengthen its ecosystem and develop EGLD as a store-of-value asset that can be a realistic promise considering its advanced services and features.
Bottom Line
As you see, early retirement with larger savings has never been as easy as it can be with Uniglo (GLO), FTX (FTT), or Elrond (EGLD).
Though Uniglo has just seen the light, the week-old gem still in presale outperformed its initial price already and surged by 25%.
Learn More Here:
Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register
Website: https://uniglo.io