India-based MDM Solution, Scalefusion Strengthens Presence in the Global MDM Market

The Product has been recognized as one of the Best in Market by Leading International Tech Review Websites
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: Pune based ProMobi Technologies’ flagship product Scalefusion – a leading mobile device management solution that helps businesses to manage their endpoints with ease has been recognized as one of the best MDM solution in the global market. Scalefusion is an industry-agnostic SaaS product that helps organizations of all sizes to provision, manage and secure the mobile devices used for work. This includes but is not limited to Android phones, tablets, kiosks, TV boxes, digital signage, POS, iPhones, iPads, Macbooks, iMacs and Windows PCs. Organizations can embark on the mobility journey by onboarding their devices on the Scalefusion platform and quickly create contextual security policies, push business applications and content and empower employees
Several global businesses optimize their device management and security for diverse industry deployments with Scalefusion MDM and ever since its inception, the product has been recognized as one of the best players in the highly competitive MDM market. Competing against the legacy products associated with the big technology brands, Scalefusion has successfully been able to carve a niche of its own and how!
The product is the brainchild of two technology experts and startup enthusiasts - Mr. Harishanker Kannan (Co-Founder and CEO) and Mr. Arnab Chakraborty (Co-Founder and CTO). Harishanker and Arnab met as colleagues and teamed up together to create a product that specifically served the kiosk market. They aligned on the underlying purpose of being a critical cog in the wheel in the customer’s mobility journey. The product that started as an Android Kiosk management tool has now metamorphosed into a full-blown MDM tool that is available for Android, iOS, macOS, Windows 10 as well as custom device management.
The pain points of the customers have been at the epicenter of Scalefusion’s product roadmap and this has driven the product into global recognition. The product was recently listed in the 50 best IT management software list by g2.com, securing the 29th position. It has also been listed as one of the best Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Software products for 2022 by Enterprise Networking Planet. Standing head to head with the big players, the product has proven to be a market-tested, market-ready and market-approved MDM product, made 100% in India.
“The entire team of Scalefusion is relentless to extend the best possible solution to the customers, to help alleviate their mobility challenges, and this very passion has led Scalefusion in being one of the best in the market. We intend to add more and more usable functionalities to the product to ensure that the customer always finds the solution they are looking for”, commented Mr. Harishanker Kannan, Co-Founder and CEO of Scalefusion.
The product’s online ratings are a true testament to its acceptance and usability. On G2.com, the product has been rated 9.1/10 for ease of use, 9.7/10 for quality of support and 8.7/10 for ease of setup, which is higher than the average for the MDM category. On Capterra, Scalefusion has an overall rating of 4.8/5 and a 5/5 for customer service and a 4.7/5 for ease of use.
In the era of mobility-driven businesses and ‘everything remote’, mobile device management is inevitable for organizations across all industries. It is not really the question of ‘if’ but ‘when’ to opt for an MDM and Scalefusion should definitely be on the evaluation list for the best MDM software products.
