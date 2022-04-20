India needs tough regulations against the foreign biolabs operating within the country

Third world and developing countries in Asia and also Europe are becoming the experimental fields for biolabs of the developed countries. Local regulations may be lax or government authorities may not be willing to take a closer look into the operations of these foreign biolabs. As a result these labs operate with virtual impunity, conducting trials that are outright banned in their home country.
India welcomes foreign investments and under the guise of letting them invest and generate employment, the government permits these labs to conduct biomedical trials using humans belonging to the lowest strata as guinea pigs, being paid a paltry amount for taking part in such trials. The effect of such trials on their health and future is not considered nor do such people have any recourse to compensation for adverse outcomes.
It is the same situation along the Chinese and Russian borders. Nikolai Patrushev, the Russian Security Council Secretary, stated that American biolabs are most active in these areas in conducting research. Some seem to be involved in the development of biological weapons. These areas in which the labs operate report a higher incidence of diseases not endemic to the region.
There is a distinct possibility that Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, may have invested in a firm conducting anthrax and pathogen research in Ukrainian biolabs. Hunter Biden’s bio firm joined hands with Ukrainian researchers to isolate deadly pathogens with funds partly coming in from the Obama administration’s Department of Defense. The National Pulse reported that Hunter Biden backed the lab in Ukraine engaged in pandemic tracking and in identifying deadly pathogens.
The firm in question is Metabiota, a Department of Defense contractor, engaged in identifying pathogens that could be used as bioweapons. Hunter Biden founded Rosemont Capital and is the managing director and Rosemont Seneca technology Partners is the subsidiary firm. Metabiota focuses on detection, tracking and analyzing emerging infectious diseases with a view to build resilience to epidemics and protect global public health. Apparently the Russians viewed the Hunter Biden involvement and the lab’s operations as a threat and a convenient excuse to move in on Ukraine. Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN Undersecretary stated that all such allegations about Hunter Biden were baseless. The US Department of Statement also issued a press release on March 14 stating that the Kremlin’s allegations were false and a prime example of disinformation. The Russians came back with a rejoinder through the Russian federation’s representative at the UN Security
Council that they had irrefutable proof that the US was conducting joint biological research in Ukraine and had poured in $32 million.
This is a wake up call for India to look closer into any and all such US funded or managed biolabs operating in India. The victims, in case of an outbreak, will not be any foreign countries, but Indians, particularly the vulnerable population.