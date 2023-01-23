India’s Popular Lifestyle Furniture Brand, Durian Furniture, introduces their coveted collection of

Luxury furniture brand Durian recently launched their eclectic collection of sectional sofas available in different materials and styles to elevate your home decor.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21: With over 40 years of industry experience, Durian Furniture is celebrated as a one-stop interior solution for everyday spaces. They are committed to crafting high-end furniture pieces using high-quality materials and state-of-the-art technology that stands the test of time. Their iconic designs seamlessly blend smart functionalities taking style and comfort up a notch.
One doesn’t always need a spacious house to turn it into a stylish, elegant home. Durian has emerged with sectional sofas for you to create an inviting living space irrespective of the size of your home. Available in different configurations, sizes, and materials, you can give your home a refreshing makeover. From compact houses to urban studio apartments, combining a smart approach with versatile furniture gets you the inviting look you want. And it does so without overwhelming your décor.
Different Styles for Different Personas
Durian’s range of sectional sofas is designed to bring luxurious comfort to living spaces in an array of rich jewel tones. Crafted in different styles, their sectionals look timeless and are made to suit modern Indian homes. Here are some popular styles you can explore.
Mid-Century Modern- The statement-making mid-century modern sectional sofas are popular for their clean lines, angular legs, and airy profiles. Crafted with a mix of ornate details and clean silhouettes, this style never goes out of fashion.
Transitional Design- Transitional sectional sofas combine traditional designs and present-day elements for a look that is an interplay of classic yet modern.
Contemporary Style- Contemporary sectional sofas offer casual comfort. They borrow its emphasis on smart functionalities, while the minimal silhouettes seamlessly blend with any living room décor.
Premium Upholstery for Stress-free Everyday
For those looking for a timeless, functional & comfortable sectional sofa, Durian Furniture has it all to make your space come alive with its iconic designs wrapped in premium upholstery.
Fabric Sectional Sofas - Durian presents a coveted collection of jewel-toned sectional sofas wrapped in sumptuous velvet from their statement Odyssey Edit fabric collection. Their high-quality velvet is STANDARD 100 certified by OEKO-TEX, which ensures low harmful substance usage, making it a safer indoor air for your family. The fabric is Martindale Rub, tested with 1,00,000 counts to ensure high abrasion and pilling resistance, making it an ideal upholstery for active families with kids and pets.
Leather Sectional Sofas - Their range of genuine leather sectional sofas is encased in supple top-grain hide curated from the finest Italian tanneries. Rich buttery soft texture, subtle sheen, breathable, and long-lasting, Durian sectional sofa is perfect for those who want to add a touch of understated glamour to their home.
Discover an eclectic collection of sectional sofas online and in-store at Durian Furniture. A collection that showcases timeless pieces designed with a luxurious blend of comfort and functionalities to add a welcoming touch to your home.
