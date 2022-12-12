Indian actor Pratyush Sharma and actress Harsha Jain became a fan-favorite on-screen couple.

Hindi actor and filmmaker Pratyush Sharma recently launched the last episode of his critically acclaimed romantic-drama web series “Final Draft-season 1” on YouTube. Not even 10 days have passed since the release of the finale and the series has already gathered more than a million eyeballs.
Watch the web series here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dn0lpx1-VAA&t=1102s
The series’ story revolves around Aditya, a passionate writer who falls in love with another writer named Vani. As the story progresses slowly, Vani falls in love with Aditya too.
Aditya, portrayed by Pratyush Sharma and Vani, portrayed by Harsha Jain, became instant
fan-favorite on-screen couple right from the episode number 1 of the series. Thousands of fans can be seen adoring the chemistry of the actors, calling them, “the cutest couple” in the comment sections of the episodes. Both the actors are quite happy from all the love and appraisal they are getting from their fans.
It should be noted that Pratyush Sharma was last seen in another critically acclaimed web series named, “A Summer Story”, developed by a fellow actor and filmmaker Shivam Jemini, who can also be seen as a special guest star in Pratyush’s “Final Draft” as well, while Harsha Jain was last seen doing a video for a famous YouTube channel known as RVCJ media.
The co-producer of the series Saksham Masih has recently hinted that season 2 is already in the making, and according to a source, actress Arpita Srivastava, who was last seen in TVF’s girls hostel season 2 is reportedly joining the franchise along with actress Sejal Kamwani, who was last seen in John Abhraham’s action crime film “Satyameva Jayate 2”.
