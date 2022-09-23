Indian food industry poised for exponential growth with projected output of US $535 bn by 2025

Bengaluru: The grand opening of Food Ingredients India and ProPak India by Informa Markets in India took place at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru, Karnataka. The show provided a unique opportunity for all stakeholders to discuss the food ingredients and packaging ecosystem and emerging trends in these sectors. The show brought together the country’s leading food and beverage ingredients suppliers and specialists in research and development, production, and packaging to showcase the most diverse range of new and innovative ingredients and services. This year’s edition is the first in South India and saw participation from 250 leading companies, 1000 plus brands, 35 speakers and over 7000 visitors from across the industry, reaffirming the need and focus of an industry event to boost and facilitate the food, health ingredients and packaging sectors.
Addressing the opportunities in this sector, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, at Fi India and ProPak India, said, “Food remains an integral part of Indian culture and each region has its unique cuisine. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a significant shift in food habits, including consumer buying preferences, consumption patterns, and overall behaviour. Greater awareness of the possible health problems related to foods has led to the growth of demand for health and wellness products and ingredients. These trends have created a vast spectrum for the use of ingredients.The Indian food industry is poised for exponential growth, currently growing at a CAGR of 11%, with a projected output of US $535 billion by 2025. This high-growth and high-profit sector has emerged due to its immense potential for value addition, particularly within the food processing industry.”
Talking about the Food ingredients industry, Dr Alok Kumar Srivastava, President, Association of Food Scientists & Technologists India (AFSTI) said, “Fi India and ProPak India are being held for the first time in South India and these events would catalyze and propagate the networking of all stakeholders for their mutual benefit. AFSTI would like all stakeholders at the event to connect and help make India a global hub for Food Ingredients, considering the changing geopolitical scenario in the background of the pandemic. The city is also the hub for Startups with the need for an inter-disciplinary approach to accelerate the growth of the industry.”
“In the next 30 years the world will add over 1.5 billion people, and we all know who are going to feed this population. Food security is also an issue where India can easily become the food factory of the world. The agriculture and food industry in India is valued at around $450 billion and growing at 12-14%, much faster than the economy. Fi India and ProPak India also aim to promote and help MSMEs grow” said Mr. Nilesh Lele, President, Chamber for Advancement of Small and Medium Businesses (CASMB).
Highlighting the importance of Packaging, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rajagopalan, President, Indian Flexible Packaging and Folding Carton Manufacturers (IFCA) said, “We as an Association largely operate in North India and in Mumbai, and it has been an eye-opening experience for us to come down South. IFCA is a non-profit organization which is over 5 decades old when there was no organized packaging industry even existing. Our endeavor is to give a voice to the end-user industry especially in areas like food packaging. We roughly represent about 82% of the Indian converters in value terms.”
Alessandro Liberatori, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency said, "As a Governmental agency, it is one of our responsibilities to support the businesses abroad, and packaging is an imperative part of every industry be it necessities to luxury. The pandemic also brought out the importance of packaging and its consequence on health and hygiene. The Italian industry turned over more than US $8.2 billion in 2021 in packaging, with a high propensity to export. Also, over 50% of all packaging and wrapping machines in the world are either Italian or German. Hence our Trade Commission in partnership with the Packaging Association has organized a special Italian Pavilion with the top eight manufacturers of packaging in Italy.”