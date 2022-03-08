Indian Matchmaking, Shadi Junction style!

Shadi which is the hindi word for “Marriage”, is cherished not less than a festival in our country. From engagement to haldi ceremony, from sangeet to the wedding day, all the ceremonies lasts for days and is celebrated in a grand manner. However, before all this, comes the daunting task of finding the right partner is involved and in India, it is generally the responsibility of either parents or relatives to find a suitable bride or groom for their beloved ones. With the changing times and advent of Digitization, things have changed. Now, the task of finding the Mr. Right/Miss. Right has become relatively easier and all this is possible because of ‘Matrimonial Sites’ as thay have made the process of Indian matchmaking smooth. One such matrimonial site that has been a boon for numerous people in finding their partner is Shadi Junction.
Bringing an all-new experience to the world of match-making, Shadi Junction has not only revamped the process of finding your partner but has also made dating a lifetime experience. Unlike the other sites in the segment, Shadi Junction caters to the customers as per their requirements and status. Be it providing premium matchmaking services to their customers or offering them the best price range, the matrimonial portal does it all. With a user-friendly interface, they provide an excellent, seamless, and hassle-free overall experience.
Talking about the reason behind launching this venture, the founder of Shadi Junction, KK Gupta stated, “With the advancement in technology, the idea of online matchmaking is gaining popularity in the largely conservative and traditional mindset of Indians. This was the reason I felt there was a need to provide a credible platform for bachelors, who are seeking to find their special one. Additionally, one of the major reasons to float an online matrimonial portal was also because it provides a plethora of options to the users that were earlier not available. We, at Shadi Junction, envision helping people find their ideal life partner while having an all-new experience.”
Shadi Junction is emerging out to be one of the leading players in the segment by leaving behind some of the prominent names in the industry. The reason behind being that website has a large database of suitors for both grooms’ and brides’ profiles so that one can have a wide range of options as per their preferences. This match-making matrimonial portal also maintains users privacy by ensuring that people can contact each other once they are pleased with their suitability to their requirements.
With a user-friendly experience and a huge database of profiles, Shadi Junction has helped numerous couples in meeting each other and has indeed brought a revolution in the process of Indian match-making.