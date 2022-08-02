Indian origin Australian Singer Aiming for Asian book of records

Some people leave a mark on the whole world not just because of their talent but also because their journey become an inspiration for many others.
Today's motivational story is based on the journey of an NRI woman, Sushmitha Vuppala (Instagram @SingerSushmitha) and how she became a symbol of woman empowerment.
"Since I was a kid, I loved singing and stage performances. When I was 10, I became obsessed with Carnatic music," Sushmitha Vuppala told Deccan Herald. "I think the idea of singing something melodious and changing the mood of the room resonated with me."
After completing her B.Com in computers at Kakatiya University in Telangana, Sushmitha travelled to Australia along with her husband. However, as a woman and mother of 2, she had to balance and maintain a tight rope walk between her home and her Passion.
During the covid crisis, there were worldwide travel bans, and Australia implemented one of the most demanding travel bans extending for more than two years. So, she got stuck in India with her two kids for over nine months. Although children were not allowed to play outside during lockdowns, she discovered singing to her kids added joy to everyday life! It's a super fun way to enjoy time together and appreciate the small pleasures in life! Singing is the perfect way to keep them as calm as possible, especially when they might be throwing a little tantrum during lockdowns.
Her positivity and state of mind inspired many people in her circle during the lockdown when many were dealing with mental health issues and having a dilemma about what would happen tomorrow.
She started organising virtual singing concerts and received accolades from multiple people in her circle. She started realising how Singing is helping in promoting positive feelings. Endorphins are released when we sing, which helps to promote positive feelings. This is especially true when we sing with other people.
Group singing also induces the production of oxytocin (the bonding hormone). This can reduce stress and anxiety and increase feelings of trust and well-being.
When the travel ban was lifted, she travelled to Australia with her children and expressed to her husband her desire to pursue Singing as a career; with her family's full support; she triumphed, and the rest is history.
She performed on global stages in various parts of the world, giving multiple concerts in four languages Infront of thousands of audiences.
Currently, she is pursuing her advanced voice training under the guidance of Padma Bhushan Singer K S Chitra.
Clearly, Sushmitha's achievements show that she has assiduously lived up to these words by working to excel in every field she chooses.
As she says,
"If you prioritise your passions and aim for the sky, it's wonderful how much you can achieve."
Sushmitha Vuppala is an inspiration and a role model to all women who aspire to chase their Passion and dream big.
She has received accolades from all corners of the world, including the world's renowned Australian cricketers, Bigg Boss Fame celebrities and Movie stars.
She proudly says that pursuing Singing as a career has given her a new identity. All these awards and recognitions have helped her to remove the stereotyping of post-maternity career fog due to the kid commitments. She once again proved; With the backing of family, anything can be achieved.
She would be the first Indian-Australian to launch a private music album in the Telugu language on 150+ global platforms and aim to set a record in the Asian book of records. Goutham Lakkepogu will be a musician for the album, and Swethapushpam Vivek will be a lyricist.
Her album is set to launch by the end of this year.
She became the epitome of women's empowerment and a beacon of hope for many women worldwide who would like to pursue their passion.