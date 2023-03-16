Indian Plumbing Association's (IPA) new initiatives set to premiere during Plumbex 2023

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 16: Plumbing in the recent era is intimately associated with individual wellbeing since it concerns with Water & Sanitation concerns that must be taken very seriously. Advanced plumbing systems have revolutionised the way we conduct ourselves. To learn more about Indian Plumbing association (IPA) new initiatives, we sat down with Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association for his insights and the health aspects of plumbing and the goals that a healthy plumbing system must achieve:
What is Plumbex India? How it is different from other plumbing expos?
Plumbex India is an exclusive, complimentary service for IPA members to bring complete building industry on a single online platform to interact and create business opportunities for all. It will showcase the latest plumbing products, plumbing design services, plumbing installation services and other allied services for the ease of building industry professionals – buyers and end users.
Plumbex India is India's Largest Exhibition of Water, Sanitation and Plumbing products, conducted by Indian Plumbing Association, the apex body of plumbing and water professionals. The expo serves as a platform for bringing together members of the entire Indian plumbing fraternity under one roof. It features the most recent plumbing design services, plumbing installation services, plumbing products, and other related services.
What will be the key new initiatives IPA is going to launch in Plumbex 2023?
The exhibition will have a diverse range of sessions in the symposium planned concurrent to the exhinition with a focus on “Bharat Tap- An Initiative” and Reclamation of Water in Built Environment. The conversations will be based on water efficient products, innovative plumbing technologies, role of IoT and AI in water processes and emerging start-ups in this segment.
It will spark lively debates about how the real estate industry can recycle wastewater and transition to net zero water waste, as well as how the sector can provide sustainable, energy- and water-efficient solutions. It will also shed light on the essential components of gender integration, how society is moving in the direction of empowering women, gender pay equity and under-representation.
The Government of India is working towards water conservation; How Indian Plumbing association is supporting it?
IPA through its Chapters and members always looks out for opportunities to contribute to social causes. One such pressing social need are toilets for the underprivileged.
IPA undertook the first such project for the construction of a toilet block for underprivileged girls at Rajkiya Adarsh Praveshika Sanskrit Vidyalaya Pratap Nagar, Sanganer in Jaipur which was partially funded by IPA in the year 2015.
During 2016, a second toilet block was constructed at a school located in Dheeravas near Jaipur with contribution from IPA and members of Jaipur Chapter.
IPA along with few members of Bengaluru Chapter funded and constructed another toilet block for the benefit of students of Kammaradi School, Shimoga district in Karnataka in 2017.
Members of IPA Mumbai Chapter constructed a toilet block at a school for the under-privileged at Boisar, 120 Kms from Mumbai in 2018. This project was completed much before its target date. Support was received from reputed plumbing product manufacturers, who supplied pipes, tiles, fittings, septic tank etc.
I SAVE WATER Mission was launched in 2019, and IPA also met Hon Minister Sh Gajendra Singh ji who could not bless us due to prior engagement. This initiative saved 133 Crore Litres of water in the first year distributing 15,000 Aerators FREE to Institutional buildings, Commercial buildings and Residential complexes pan India. We have a target of saving 1000 Crore Litres in 2023.
IPA in order to create Awareness to Public will hold IPA Neerathon, Water Awareness Festival, a form of Marathon for the Cause of Water, in line with Sh. Narendra Modi’s Water Vision @2047, in which he speaks on conducting Water Awareness Festivals to spread awareness on water conservation.
Kindly give one simple tip for the masses to save water for future.
Enormous quantities of water are being and will be used for sanitation purposes as entire India is becoming Open Defecation Free. The grey water generated which generally finds its way to pollute our rivers can be put to good use by routing it to modern STPs and WTPs and purifying it for irrigation and industrial purposes.