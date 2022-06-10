IndianShelf unveils India inspired range of beautiful bottle openers

June 10: Giving an aesthetic twist to the ubiquitous bottle openers, IndianShelf – one of India’s online platforms that specializes in a variety of home décor products& everyday essentialshas unveiled its stunning & practical range of bottle openers. Made by skilled craftspeople, these handmade bottle openers reiterates the company’s commitment to create products that are made in India, support craft and provide employment to struggling craftsmen.
Available in metal, the bottle openers at IndianShelf not only comes handy to open a bottle but also serves as a beautiful home décor item. From traditional & vintage brass metal bottle opener to more modern designs, this exclusive range has been carefully designed to be practical, easy to use and long lasting.
A bottle opener is indeed a simple tool that helps one remove the crown cap of the bottle. In the last few years with people becoming conscious & thoughtful about every small item at home, a lot of design intervention has happened with bottle openers at IndianShelf. Most popular are the bronze bottle openers that are engrafted with beautiful designs of mythical motifs and other vintage art forms.
The range of these beautiful masterpieces has been handmade and starts from an affordable price range.
“At Indianshelf, our aim is to promote Indian craft and make it accessible to people. We have a unparalleled range of bottle openers that are made of metal and are quintessentially Indian in their design. We have received a great response for this range and will keep introducing new design in this category” says Mr Akshay Gupta, IndianShelf.
About IndianShelf
IndianShelf is an online platform for home décor products that are made from traditional techniques, skills and hand-based processes. It ensures that the roots of all its products lie in traditional Indian Arts. The company links over 5,000 craft based rural producers to modern urban markets, thereby creating a base for skilled, sustainable rural employment, and preserving India's traditional handicrafts in the process.
Indianshelf aims at connecting buyers directly to the craftsmen so that they can work together in a very economical and effective way.
Indianshelf promotes green products, our products are natural, craft based, contemporary, and affordable.
For more information please visit https://www.indianshelf.in/