India's Largest Cycle Rally in Ludhiana Led by CM to Combat Drug Menace

UNDER LEADERSHIP OF CM INDIA’S LARGEST CYCLE RALLY ORGANIZED AT LUDHIANA TO BREAK BACKBONE OF DRUGS



MORE THAN 25000 YOUTH PARTICIPATE IN THE MASSIVE RALLY TO DELIVER MESSAGE AGAINST DRUGS



Ludhiana, November 16-



In a historic initiative thousands of youth led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday participated in India’s largest cycle rally organized by the Punjab Police to break the backbone of drug menace by generating awareness.



The rally witnessed huge participation by people from all walks of life thereby disseminating the message of making Punjab a completely drug Free State. A lot of enthusiasm was witnessed amongst the participants especially the youth to wean away the menace of drugs and make Punjab a healthy and prosperous state. This initiative is a testament to the commitment of the Punjab Police in general and the state government in particular to address critical societal issues.



The Chief Minister said that the primary focus of this event is to combat the menace of drug abuse effectively and promote cycling as a healthy and sustainable way of life. He said that the rally aimed to contribute significantly to the reduction of drug demand by raising awareness about the consequences of drug abuse and the importance of a drug-free lifestyle. Flagging off the rally, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it holds profound significance ਐਸੇ it coincides with the commemoration of martyrdom day Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, India's youngest revolutionary, who sacrificed his life at the age of 19.



The Chief Minister said that the date, November 16, serves as a poignant reminder of his martyrdom and adds a layer of historical significance to the event. He said that this rally is India's largest cycling event with a noble cause to generate awareness amongst the youth against the menace of drugs. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that during the rally cyclists have traversed from five different sacred locations, each associated with the sacrifices of martyrs such as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev, Shaheed Rajguru, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and Shaheed Udham Singh.



The Chief Minister said that the cyclists have brought sacred soil from the respective places which will be used to plant saplings to be named as trees of harmony, promise, wisdom, unity and hope respectively. He said that this symbolic gesture enhances the depth and purpose of the event aimed at restoring the pristine glory of the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that "Youth against Drugs" is not just a cycle rally but it's a collective effort to combat drug abuse, promote a healthier lifestyle and commemorate the sacrifice of revolutionary heroes adding that it stands as a remarkable initiative to address societal issues while promoting a healthy lifestyle.