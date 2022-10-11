IndiaShoppe takes network expansion route to capture the tier2 market with its Ayurveda based personal healthcare products

Ayurveda is a globally-renowned therapeutic school of medicine, from this ancient land of heritage and culture. In striving to make effective Ayurvedic products available even in small cities, towns and villages, the D2C brand “IndiaShoppe” was launched in 2013. It offers premium wellness products for the entire family & household. Additionally, their “INDIAGRO” reflects their commitment to our farmers, after scientifically researching and developing, plant and soil-care products that help in retaining the quality of the soil. Under the leadership of Mr. Mitesh Bhandari, Co-Founder & Executive Director of IndiaShoppe, the company has strategized aggressively to capture the tier2 market with its Ayurveda-based personal healthcare products.
IndiaShoppe started with only four warehouses, one each in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. As the volumes grew, the company opened warehouses in Kochi and Guwahati as well. Last year, IndiaShoppe made the decision of starting more warehouses. Now a total of 6 warehouses cater to the west: One in Bhiwandi, Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur serving Maharashtra & one in Ahmedabad serving Gujarat. One in Indore serving Madhya Pradesh. For the South, One each in Bangalore and Madurai. In Kerala, the company has one warehouse in Kottarakkara, Kannur, and Kolenchery. For the North East region, Guwahati & Dibrugarh have one warehouse each. This was essentially done to ensure that the materials reach the store faster, the handling is reduced, transportation is economical and at the same time, the materials reach the consumer sooner. For eg. earlier, the materials from the supplier used to come all the way to the Bhiwandi warehouse & from there it’d go to Indore. Now with Indore in the middle, if the materials are coming from the North, it comes directly to Indore and from there, it goes to the consumer. Now, it not only reaches the customer faster but it also saves transportation cost. Though a minimal infrastructure is required at Indore, IndiaShoppe still has the volumes to support operations. Now with these additional warehouses being introduced, the company expects to achieve much more efficiency in the movement of its products.
Secondly, ‘Margadarshak’ is a technical solution that the company has just implemented, for managing the Logistics of its stock distribution from suppliers to its warehouse and then from the warehouse to its stores. ‘Margadarshak’ ensures making the right choice of: Transporter, Communication with Transporters, Delivery-vehicle and the Delivery-Person, so there is no compromise in the turn-around-times and also having the best mechanism for the verification of Lorry Records (LRs), passing of their bills and ensuring economies of scale in the process. Now, the entire team will have to adapt, so that we can use the software seamlessly and benefit from using all of its features. This implementation has been going on for almost 6 – 9 months, but it has just gone live in September.
Thirdly, with respect to the online orders, the same practice has been implemented. Though the company hasn’t yet achieved the volumes it anticipated, it is working towards getting the high volumes, eventually. Earlier there were just 7 fulfillment centers. Now the company has added 8 more. Earlier it was only in Guwahati that stocks for orders of the entire Northeast had to be replenished. Now there is a fulfillment center in the Northeast exclusively at Agartala and Dibrugarh. Similarly, for the online orders from the South, we only had in Chennai, but now we’ve also added Bengaluru. In Kerala, it has moved from Kochi to Kolenchery. For the East, it is in Kolkatta & Patna. For the North, it was earlier only in Delhi and Ludhiana but has now added Lucknow and Udaipur as well. And for the West, Mallad, Baroda and Jabalpur have been added.
So all these steps are being taken as they prepare for Scaling the business. With the festive and holiday seasons fast approaching, the Company is anticipating hi-volumes of demand and hence preparing more infrastructure in their supply chain, to be able to handle the same. So that the customer is benefitted. The marketing team of IndiaShoppe is taking care of educating the customers on the know-how of placing orders online. For a growing company, the leap from 100 crore to 1000 crore is very crucial. But scaling further, to 10,000 crore is a quantum-leap, it is an entirely different game & almost comparable to a privately-held company becoming a publicly traded company.
The company is committed to building an effective brand identity by aligning the consumers’ perception and expectations with the development of their products, with the highest standards in quality. IndiaShoppe has identified that it is headed for magnified scales of business, and is prepared for the same with the necessary tools and is also ready to introduce and implement fresh processes and solutions that facilitate such scaling without compromising on the quality of checks and balances that are in place, already. Having a well-established network of 16 Warehouses, 50 Stores and 655 Pick-up Centres (PUC) spread across the country, has helped IndiaShoppe build its footprints in the local market. And now, IndiaShoppe is exploring the possibility of expansion, especially into the neighboring countries and take its success to the next level.