Indo-Thai Industry Insignia Conference in Bangkok honours top leaders

Networking Next-Industry Insignia is an event hosted by the Institute of Economic Studies (IES) that allows achievers to network with industry leaders, share and exchange experiences and ideas, discuss the most recent leadership trends, and, most importantly, be acknowledged at the highest level. The event honours leaders for their outstanding contributions to economic, educational, social, and leadership advancement. It allows the participants to address the audience as a whole and converse one-on-one at the gala dinner to build a more intimate and robust network.
The Institute of Economic Studies is a non-profit organisation founded in 1980 by a group of economists, politicians, and industrialists, hosted a conference on Indo-Thai economic development on 24th September at the Hotel Holiday Inn – Silom, Bangkok.
The distinguished guests were :
1. His Excellency, Mr Korn Dabbaransi (Hon’ble Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand)
2. Her Excellency, Princess Isabelle Lafforgue (First International Humanitarian Princess of Mindanao, Philippines)
3. Mr Prem Piyasachadesh- Director, Planning and Finance KRA CANAL MEGA PROJECT , Prime Minister Office of Thailand listened attentively to the awardees’ speeches and the information provided about a wide range of industries before sharing their own experiences and insights with the audience.
Other awardees in the conferred are Mr Guy Bar, Founder & CEO-Hygear, Dubai, Mr. Jupiter Yumnam, CEO – Jupiter Infrastructure Bengaluru, Karnataka, Mr. Sateesh Gopinath Bhide, Director- Randack Fasteners India Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Sharath Kumar Basavaraju, Director-Strategic Partnerships Bubblelit IT Solutions LLC Dubai, Mr. Andy Sengiah, Deputy President- National Complaint Centre Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dr Nishanth Hiremath S, Sr.Consultant & Chief Department of Emergency Medicine & Trauma South India Medical Commission for FMSC, Mr Amarjeet Singh, Joint Secretary- IES, Ms Sangeeta Singh, President- IES, His Excellency Mr Khun Korn Dabbaransi, Hon’ble Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, Her Excellency, Princess Isabelle Lafforgue, First International Humanitarian Princess of Mindanao, Philippines, Mr Prem Piyasachadesh- Director, Planning and Finance KRA CANAL MEGA PROJECT, Prime Minister Office, Thailand, Mrs. Poonam Kumari, Founder & Director and Mr. Bhairaw Kumar Mandal, CEO & Founder- Enerture Technologies Pvt Ltd., Dr. Anil Khetarpal, Founder & Director Laparoscopic, Endoscopic & Bariatric Surgeon Khetarpal Hospital, Datuk Chandrakumanan President – Par Malaysia -CEO City Health Care Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Mr. Johnson Francis, Executive Director Oscar Holidays Sdn Bhd Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.
The goal of the Institute of Economic Studies’ event Networking Next: Industry Insignia is to bring together individuals from various industries to strengthen the economy, precisely as Institute of Economic Studies President Ms Sangeeta Singh stated, “Your network is your net worth.” This organisation encourages you to speak, discuss, communicate, share, and learn, and it gives all its honorees a great deal of importance since they are leaders, and leaders of every industry are the dealers of hope and how that industry will grow, change, and prosper. They honour the achievements of visionaries and individuals who are institutions in their own right.
Dr. Anil Khetarpal, Founder & Director Laparoscopic, Endoscopic & Bariatric Surgeon, Khetarpal Hospital, Dr. Nishanth Hiremath S Sr. Consultant and Chief Department of Emergency Medicine and Trauma South India Medical Commission for FMSC, Datuk Chandrakumanan President Par Malaysia CEO City Health Care Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mr Sateesh Gopinath Bhide Director Randack Fasteners India Pvt. Ltd, and Mr Guy BarFounder & CEO, Hygear, Dubai – UAE, presented the gathering with their excellent presentations which was an extremely important contribution towards the success of the industry insignia, as every member of the audience received a full overview of the presenters’ industries. , Dr M. N. Rajendra Kumar, Chairman of South Canara District Central Cooperative Bank, Limited. Mr Chirag Parekh, Chairman and Managing Director of Acrysil Limited. Mr E R Kundan Singh, Managing Director of the IDSE Bridge, Ropeway, Tunneland, and Other Infrastructure Development Corporation of Uttarakhand were awarded as ‘The Global Business Leaders in their Industry.
The event was well managed by Mr. Amarjeet Singh, Joint Secretary of IES and Sequent Media House was awarded the right as ‘Marketing and Event Partner’ for this prestigious summit. The Summit provided all participants with worldwide exposure during their one-on-one talks.
The Institute of Economic Studies takes action by organising international conferences, awards, lectures and informal talks. Introducing people from various walks of life to enable networking and career advancement, providing members access to the expert advice of diverse industry leaders, Analysing and acknowledging the accomplishments of rising startup companies, maintaining good ties with the highest-ranking dignitaries, such as ministers, and governors, controlling bodies, etc. Winning in the respective category, you may earn good exposure that sets you apart from the competitors. This is an opportunity to demonstrate your achievements and influence on the business world.
