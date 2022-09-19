Inflation is likely to Dampen the Festive Shopping Mood

Inflation is revolting the retail space in many countries. The Consumer Price Index in the US increased by 8.5% from July 2021 to July 2022, with the index rise of 1.0% and 1.3% in May and June, respectively. This inflation is recorded as the highest in the past 40 years. Many people are struggling to make ends meet with the increasing prices of goods and services. This scenario is particularly true for low-income people who are finding it hard to keep up with the cost of living.
Michelle Meyer, U.S Chief Economist, Mastercard, says that this holiday season, consumers will look for ways to navigate the inflationary environment and explore deals that allow them to save and increase gift giving budget. Let's discuss what this inflationary environment means for the holiday season and how consumers can save.
Holiday Season Retail Insights 2022 Uncovered
● shoppers are expected to be more thoughtful about their purchases and focus on quality over quantity. According to Salesforce Report, with inflation, there is a 5% dip in consumer spending.
● Consumers may shift from buying materialistic items to gifting experiences or things that create lasting memories.
● With inflation on the rise, many shoppers will be looking for ways to save money this holiday season. As mentioned in U.S.News, more than half of Americans look for coupons at least once a week.
● Consumers will also be focused on supporting local businesses and brands that align with their values.
● Finally, shoppers will look for ways to simplify their lives and reduce stress during the holiday season. This means fewer trips to the mall and more online shopping.
What Does This Mean for Retailers?
Despite the high procurement costs, retailers are trying to maintain profit margins and not pass on the entire cost burden to customers through higher prices. They should also simplify the shopping experience and make it as convenient as possible for busy consumers.
Retailers must also be creative in their marketing efforts and focus on experiences that shoppers can't find anywhere else. They should adapt to changing consumer behaviour trends and offer products and services that meet the needs of shoppers. With a flexible and cross-functional structure, they can respond dynamically to market trends.
Retailer's Efforts to Shape the Festive Sales in Positive Manner
Unlike the 2021 holiday season, characterized by widespread panic buying and hoarding of essentials, this year is expected to be more subdued as consumers remain cautious about spending. Nevertheless, retailers are pulling out all the stops to lure shoppers during the crucial holiday season.
Extended Holiday Shopping
Many retailers are extending their holiday shopping hours to give consumers more time to shop. Some stores are open around the clock in the days leading up to Christmas. This is a good move by retailers as it will give shoppers more flexibility and allow them to avoid crowds.
Deep Discounts and Sales
The Savings website SociableLabs says, "Consumers will be looking for deals that allow them to stretch their dollars further." To entice shoppers, many retailers offer deep discounts and sales on a wide range of items. Some retailers are offering genuine discounts while others are simply trying to offload old stock.
Free Shipping and Returns
Free shipping and returns are a great perk for the customers and help to build customer loyalty. This adds bigger rewards to customer experiences. This especially plays a major role in increasing conversions.
Improved In-Store Experiences
Many retailers are investing in improving the in-store experience to make shopping more convenient and enjoyable. This includes everything from longer opening hours to better customer service. By making shopping more enjoyable, retailers hope to encourage shoppers to spend more during the holiday season.
Inflation is rising and will likely continue in the months ahead. Shoppers need to be more careful than ever when spending. However, there are still ways to save money on your holiday shopping. By taking advantage of sales and discounts, shoppers can stretch their budgets further and get more for their money. Additionally, retailers should use precise marketing strategies to improve the in-store experience and make it more enjoyable for shoppers. This will help to encourage consumers to spend more during the crucial holiday season.
Inflation is likely to Dampen the Festive Shopping Mood
Inflation is revolting the retail space in many countries. The Consumer Price Index in the US increased by 8.5% from July 2021 to July 2022, with the index rise of 1.0% and 1.3% in May and June, respectively. This inflation is recorded as the highest in the past 40 years. Many people are struggling to make ends meet with the increasing prices of goods and services. This scenario is particularly true for low-income people who are finding it hard to keep up with the cost of living.