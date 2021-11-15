Influencer Bipasha Banikya mellows out with 21 days detox holiday at Atmantan

We often overlook the graveness of peaceful life while dwelling in a boisterous one. However, we should often ease off by escaping our conventional ways of life to such places that offer us the harmony that we seek.
In the search for peace, the notable content creator Bipasha Banikya gets to the door of the one who promotes the state of serenity like no other. She took up the 21-day challenge to detoxify her body through the holiday at Atmantan.
Commencing her journey from November 8th, Bipasha recently gave everyone a glimpse of her first day at Atmantan on Instagram. She dropped a thread post following two crucial yoga asanas, viz ‘Siddhaasana'
(Siddha posture) and ‘Virkshasan' (Tree pose) along with the enormous statue of Lord Buddha in the background.
The fashion and lifestyle influencer carried the exact body posture by doing all the justice to asanas. Her impressive cheetah-printed leggings and sports bra magnified the positive vibes that she was radiating.
Later on the same day, she uploaded a reel that precisely illustrated her shifting lifestyle at the detoxifying center. Gluing to healthy fruits and slowing down by the rope swing, lush green grass and most scenic views, Bipasha is taking every ounce to revitalize herself. She captioned the reel by saying ‘I’m going to make a beautiful life for myself.’
Atmantan is the joint term for ‘atma', ‘maan' and ‘tann’. It is located on the green and fresh hill, Mulshi. The ambiance and the draping of Atmantan can be synonymous with ecstasy. The model and influencer are loving her me time that the place is bestowing her.
