Influencer Karishma Rawat's journey in online space is worth cherishing

Karishma Rawat is that woman who has caused waves in the realm of blogging with her staggering fashion sense and spirited way of living. Today, she is one of the most successful and admired influencers, with more than a lakh followers on various social media platforms. But all this fame and success didn't come overnight. So don't you want to know how she made it this far?
Travel and lifestyle blogger Karishma Rawat encountered several challenges and outperformed all the opportunities that showed up in her way. Born in the enchanting beauty of Dehradun, Karishma Rawat now resides in Mumbai. She embarked on her blogging journey in 2011 and gradually people started loving her blogs. After all, they were authentic and highly relatable.
Karishma Rawat has won the Indiblogger award, judged by the likes of Gul Panag and Rochelle Rao. She also participated in and won India's first show for bloggers, titled, "Beauty and the Blogger." The show was aired on Zoom Television and was judged by Miss Malini and Anusha Dandekar. Now, this was truly big! Karishma Rawat always loved the online space and, therefore, achieving these milestones was a great deal for her.
The ever-changing world of content creation comes with its own set of challenges, and here’s what Karishma Rawat has to say about it "In the online space you need to constantly keep on evolving and be willing to develop new skills at every turn. I am so grateful to have a job where I can talk about things and ideas I like and make a living out of it! Though I do have to keep up with the ways that are relevant to disseminate the messages I want to deliver to my audience. I have been blogging since it was only about writing, and today the way the audience consumes information has completely changed. The best thing is it is never even possible to predict what the next phase of content creation will be like, but I am excited about it and I am excited to learn and grow!
Karishma Rawat was also featured in publications such as GQ, Grazia, and Cosmopolitan. She has also been a part of Samant Chauhan’s show at Lakme Fashion Week and was also a panellist at Pinterest India’s first Creator Day.
We have always seen Karishma Rawat sharing ideas that have added value to our lives. From the days of writing blog posts to the days of sharing aesthetic OOTDs to her cinematic travel videos that she shares these days, Karishma's journey as a content creator has certainly been thrilling and inspiring for many upcoming creators and fashion enthusiasts.
The influencer is currently focusing on guiding people towards conscious fashion choices and motivating them towards self-growth. Her recent work includes brands like Aveeno, The Leela , Fire-Boltt, R City Mall, and many more.