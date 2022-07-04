Influencer marketing: The Ultimate Guide

Today’s consumers are digitally confident, purpose-driven, informed and focus on interacting with brands that align with their values. They prefer hybrid shopping experiences, authenticity, sustainability and appreciate problem-solving content. According to institute of business Value, Purpose-driven consumers, who pick products and brands based on how well they align to their values, now represent the major segment of consumers. According to their global survey report, on more than 19,000 respondents across 28 countries, they concluded; This shift in consumer behaviours, needs, and opinionshas moved powerful marketing insights that drive businesses.
According to Shopify, 61% of online consumers heed influencer recommendations, while 38% trust the branded content they put out. And, as per Forrester, 59% of buyers prefer to do research online instead of interacting with a sales rep, as the rep shoves a sales agenda rather than helps solve a problem. Consumers have changed the way they shop. So, as marketer, one need to change the way they sell. Today, people depend on key opinion leaders for advice before making purchase decisions. Hence, to flourish in the fast-paced marketing world and preserve a sense of relevance with your audience, it's crucial for brands to comprehend the concept of influencer marketing.
What is Influencer marketing?
Influencer marketing is a word of mouth-based advertisement method, the most powerful & efficient tool of marketing in which a diversified approach is leveraged by marketers to integrate individuals with an established online audience base for crafting awareness-raising, authenticity gaining, and relevant-problem solving content for brand promotion, endorsement, and representation for a long or shorter stint.
It raises credibility for the brands as they employ brand association leverage strategy, a marketing approach that allows brands to leverage the value possessed by creators for their brand storytelling. During their tenure, the roles of opinion leaders can vary depending on the brand's objective. A brand can set as many objectives as it wants.
As Influencer marketing provide numerous benefits, like:
• Helps build social capital, trust and authenticity,
• Helps meet customers where they are,
• Helps connect with younger audience,
• Helps reach ad-blockers,
• Compliment content strategy,
• Helps boost audience engagement,
• Helps boost sales ROI, conversions and leads
• Boost SEO &
• Drive social commerce.
But the one responsible for bridging the gap between the two stakeholders(brands & influencer) in the economic setting and overseeing activities leading towards brands ultimate goal is an Influencer marketing agency. Andone suchagency, helping brands unlock the true ROI of influencer marketing is, Grynow Media Pvt. Ltd.
How Grynow is the best Influencer Marketing Agency in the World? The Global Influencer Marketing Agency Finds the Right Influencers for your Brand
The agency has worked with 2,00,000 + Influencers in its lifetime, hence is a prime authority in picking the right opinion leaders for its client's campaigns.
Influencers have different audience; demographics, sizes, engagement rates which vary across multiple platforms. While the agency maps Influencers prevalent in their client's niche, they also consider doyens from adjacent verticals, like quality of the content, target audience assessment, past collaborations, pricing and more. If they conform to the brand's values, you can keep the cost down and assure guaranteed results.
The leading Platform Helps You Unlock the ROI of Influencer Marketing with Good Influencer Relationship Management
The long-standing collaboration of brands and influencers is always grounded on good Influencer Relationship Management (IRM). Because maintaining long-term relationship with influencers strengthens followers’ trust in the brand. Grynow helps brands capitalize via development of a customized influencer marketing strategy with the optimal partner, and work to deepen the influencer relationships with brand. The improved satisfaction, retention, and customer experience, results in a more consistent user engagement with your brand.
The organization maintains a network of sustainable relationships with influencers and key opinion leaders (KOL). Hence, the majority of companies who are not leveraging influencer marketing to its full potential can accomplish their target goal to increase ROI by integrating the strategic approach of Grynow.
Builds Influencer Marketing Strategies That Increases the value of a brand's content
The attraction that businesses build among their target clients is centred on content. Content is the most important element, whether it's about a brand's narrative or how they can help their client base. Influencers, too, want to work with businesses that will help them build their name and establish a strong presence among their followers.
Grynow helps create &curate content – create objective-oriented videos, user generatedContent creation, and assist with timely content management.
To sum up
For an influencer marketing campaign to succeed, opinion leaders and marketers must perform activities that complement each other. The task of observing and guiding all stakeholders towards a common objective rest with the top Influencer marketing agency in the world - Grynow.