Initiative to Create a Tribal Development Digital Atlas in Jharkhand

Ranchi

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren, sincere efforts are being made to prepare a Tribal Development Digital Atlas to map the Socio-economic conditions of all tribal communities residing in the state. In the first phase of this work, a baseline survey of all habitations with Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Community (PVTGs) will be conducted. Preparations for this have been started by the Department of Tribal Welfare through the Tribal Welfare Commissioner. For this, along with the critical gap survey on the current status of basic facilities of tribal villages and the development parameters , details regarding education, skill capability, employment, income, standard of living etc. of the PVTG households and habitations will also be prepared.

Emphasis on ensuring access to Social Protection and Food Security schemes

For this, the state government will implement the action plan by focusing on their social infrastructure, livelihood and health. So that the people of such tribal groups get pucca houses for accommodation, sanitation, pure drinking water through pipeline, electricity/solar electrification, pension, Ayushman card, benefits of PDS and e-shram, access to health centres, Anganwadi, education, availability of water for irrigation, all weather road connectivity, motorbike ambulance/mobile health center facility, mobile and internet connectivity, forest produce based livelihood, improvement of livelihood by organising SHGs, groups and associations under the State Livelihood Mission and other facilities.

Attempt to usher in a new era of development

The Tribal Development Digital Atlas will be prepared by the Department of Welfare, under which in the first phase, all the PVTG habitations will be evaluated and mapped and a digital Geo linked database will be prepared. Based on which a comprehensive action plan for the implementation of major socio-economic infrastructure projects and livelihood centric initiatives will be implemented in mission mode. So that by August 2024, a feat can be achieved in terms for the development of a total of 67,501 PVTG families, comprising a population of 2,92,359 people residing in 3,705 villages identified in the state.

Efforts are being made to interweave the PVTGs to the socio-economic fabric of the state

On the one hand, the PVTGs will be integrated into the social - infrastructure and consistent work shall be done to strengthen their traditional livelihood activities. Jharkhand Tribal Development Society ( JTDS) has working on this through facilitating chickpea cultivation and SHGs and cluster based FPCs with closest assistance from JSLPS, contributing towards the same. Efforts will be made towards increasing the income by making the products accessible to the markets through Sidhu Kanhu Van Upyog Federation. Priority will be given to ensuring food security, extending the benefits under the Dakiya Yojana and health services to ensure reduction in the prevalence of anemia, especially sickle cell anemia and malnutrition in the aforementioned community.

*India’s first free residential coaching for PVTG youth*

On the directions of the Chief Minister, free residential coaching for the youth from eight communities under the PVTGs namely Asur, Korba, Mal Paharia, Birhor, Sabar, Birjia, Saur Paharia has been started a couple of months back. In the first phase, 150 youths which includes 60 girls are being given coaching for various examinations. This is country's first residential coaching training program for the PVTGs and a major step toward the overall development of them.