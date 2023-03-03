Innovation at its best - 10 companies that have disrupted entire industries and set new standards

New Delhi (India), March 3:
1. FiveScribe is a game-changer in the world of automated service and support. Their offering of Stucii PlayStations Plus Deluxe Membership at nearly half the price of any competition makes them a popular choice for gamers. But it's not just their competitive pricing that sets them apart. The high quality of their product management, sales, and impeccable service are unmatched. FiveScribe offers an experience that is streamlined, efficient, and tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. With FiveScribe, gamers can rest assured they are getting the best value and support for their gaming needs.
2. RoyalEV has launched its latest electric vehicle, the Trango, which features a safe and stable LFP battery that can be connected to a mobile app for monitoring and performance analysis. The Trango is a smart and active vehicle that optimizes its performance and efficiency through artificial intelligence. Equipped with powerful hub motors, the Trango is an affordable and environmentally friendly high-speed vehicle. RoyalEV is committed to social awareness and green energy research, offering paid internships to polytechnic students and promoting a sustainable future under the leadership of CEO Mr. Viswanath Kari.
3. Thinkster is a leading advertising agency that specializes in crafting innovative and effective advertising solutions that elevate brands to new heights. With a laser focus on strategic thinking, their team of experienced designers, writers, and marketing experts work closely and develop campaigns that are tailored to specific needs and goals. Their expertise lies in designing and implementing creative strategies that captivate audiences, build brand loyalty, and drive sales. They have been serving for more than 5 years.
4. Safaiwale is a cleaning service provider that offers top-notch cleaning services using environmentally friendly products that are safe for both people and the planet. They specialize in eco-friendly deep cleaning services for both domestic and commercial spaces. Their services include housekeeping, floor, bathroom and kitchen cleaning, as well as corporate, restaurant, hotel, office, school, pest control and bird netting services. Safaiwale uses a team of skilled and experienced professionals who are well-trained under industry experts to ensure quality. They prioritize completing their work efficiently with the latest technology, modern equipment, and natural and organic products. By using eco-friendly cleaning products, they help keep spaces healthier, more sustainable, and less damaging to the environment.
5. CourseMentor offers a comprehensive range of study abroad services, including study abroad consultancy, PTE exam vouchers, PTE exam booking, online PTE mock tests, financial arrangements, and online & offline IELTS coaching. The platform connects students with experienced study-abroad consultants who can guide them through the entire process of applying to universities and obtaining visas. With extensive knowledge of universities and programs around the world, the consultants at CourseMentor.com can help students find the right fit for their study abroad goals without incurring any additional costs. Moreover, they provide PTE exam bookings at the lowest cost, and you can also get a PTE exam voucher on their website. Visit https://coursementor.com/pte-exam-voucher for more information.
6. Urban Axis Infratech, led by an IITian Shashank Gupta, has announced a massive investment of 1,600 CR in Uttar Pradesh during the UP Global Investors Summit held in Lucknow. The company's mission is to provide modern, affordable living spaces with best-in-class amenities to people. With their USP to bail out stuck projects and transform them into successful ventures, they want to fulfil people’s dream of owning a house. With their recent successful completion of the Luvnest and Urban Woods projects in Lucknow, Urban Axis is well positioned to bring its unique brand of affordable and premium living to Uttar Pradesh. This investment is a major boost for the state's real estate sector and is a testament to the government's business-friendly environment.
7. Whitespace Brand Consulting is a leading design and brand marketing agency that specializes in creating industry-leading brands for businesses of all sizes. At WSBC, a simple but effective approach is in-depth consumer research to understand the needs and preferences of the target audience, which helps in creating well-structured strategies that are tailored to the specific goals and challenges of each client. The team create handcrafted designs that deliver pragmatic solutions with defined growth trajectories. Their designs are thought-provoking, and the branding solutions are result-oriented helping in building long-term relationships with the clients. Founder Sanju P has worked with almost 100+ brands throughout his career and has been recognized as one of the 100 most influential people by Entrepreneur Stories.
8. Running a business or office today comes with an abundance of knowledge, resources and opportunities, as well as limited time to achieve everything. This is where PR agencies like Maxxo Creative come in, offering services such as Brand Integration, Influencer Marketing, Celebrity Influencer Marketing, Digital Marketing, Advertising Branding, PR, Celebrity Management & Film Studios. They are one of the best / Leading in Film Pr Promotions and Marketing. Maxxo creative Led by marketing expert Huwais Majeed, the Kochi-based agency has become one of the most popular choices for handling business PR needs in South India. Their hands-on approach and focus on creating impactful content across various digital platforms have helped them carve a niche in the industry.
9. NotBot provides custom Whatsapp Chatbots & automation for Businesses of all sizes across all the industries like Medical, Education, Logistics, E-Commerce, Fintech, etc. Currently catering to 200+ clients from 10+ countries. A few of our renowned clients using our Whatsapp Business API solutions are Signature Global, EdgeAI, Paapos, Surepass, Indomie, CactusVerify, etc. Some of the use cases of automation on WhatsApp are Appointment booking, KYC, delivery updates, venue reservations, payment for subscriptions, etc. If you are a company running on the internet, we have automation for you.
10. Dr. Jaydev Dental is one of the best dental clinics in Hyderabad, providing exceptional dental care services. They specialize in Smile Designing, ensuring their patients have the brightest smiles. The clinic has recently won the Time Health Excellence Award 2022 from the Times Group, recognizing its commitment to providing top-quality dental care. The team of experienced and skilled dental professionals at Dr. Jaydev Dental is dedicated to offering personalized care to each patient. They use state-of-the-art technology and modern techniques to deliver the best results possible. Visit Dr. Jaydev Dental today for a beautiful and healthy smile.
