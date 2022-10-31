INNOVATIVE COINS IN THE CRYPTO MARKET: THE SANDBOX AND ROCKETIZE TOKEN

With the low entry bar of the crypto market, thousands of coins are looking for their lucky break. The widespread acceptance of Bitcoin (BTC) opened the door to many other projects. Within several years, the cryptocurrency market was formed and is now thriving. With many coins seeking attention, crypto traders and investors are constantly on the lookout for coins with exciting prospects.
Intending to gain handsome profits, investors and traders often research their coins thoroughly before selecting. It is usually coins with exciting and distinctive features that make it into their portfolios. Innovations and reward projects are buzzwords that many investors look for when researching a coin. Investors and traders are also interested in coins that have what it takes to push past the current technological boundaries. With such promising features, many investors and crypto traders are more than willing to put a large amount of money into prospective coins with the promise of a rewarding tomorrow. Regarding unique and exciting features, two coins to look out for are The Sandbox (SAND) and Rocketize Token (JATO).
THE SANDBOX (SAND)
The Sandbox (SAND) is an interesting addition to the crypto market that gained much attention as soon as it debuted. It is a blockchain-based virtual reality platform that provides a forum for players to interact and socialize with one another. This interrelation occurs in a 3D gaming environment secured by the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. The gaming market has its limitations, thanks to the centralized ownership and control of user-generated content. However, The Sandbox (SAND) was able to break these barriers and overcome challenges by enabling gamers to build, own and earn from their gaming experience using the platform’s native utility token.
Crypto players can make use of the VoxEdit tool found in The Sandbox (SAND) platform to create and animate 3D objects; these digital assets can then be uploaded to the platform’s marketplace for sale. Interested buyers can purchase digital assets using the SAND tokens. The users of The Sandbox (SAND) platform are complete owners of their creations, and they can also limit access to their custom creations for a fee. By taking this unique approach, The Sandbox (SAND) solves a major problem and simultaneously becomes a must-have crypto token for many investors.
ROCKETIZE TOKEN (JATO)
Rocketize Token (JATO) is a unique meme coin that is building upon the legacy of its famous predecessors like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). As a new meme coin, Rocketize Token (JATO) is a conglomeration of all the best features of meme coins in the market today. Apart from that, Rocketize Token (JATO) is also filled with several unique features that make it a gem in the crypto market. The meme coin integrates special features of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem and has an in-built burn mechanism that helps to reduce the total supply of its native tokens over time. The reduced supply of tokens means the crypto asset's value will increase over time.
Rocketize Token (JATO) has a customized platform that helps to generate NFT trading cards from memes. This customized platform, known as RockMint, provides the collectibles, which are then stored on the Binance Smart Chain without fear of theft or corruption. In addition, the NFTs created with the Rocketize Token (JATO) platform can be used to build decentralized applications (dApps) and games. This will significantly reduce the friction associated with onboarding new users to the Web3 ecosystem. The foray of a meme coin into the NFT sector provides more value for the crypto investor.
