Innovative Surgeries Performed and Showcased by Aesthetic Surgeon Dr. Charles Lee

Dr. Charles Lee is an aesthetic plastic surgeon whose digital content lets people know about his successes and the ways in which facial reconstruction surgery can change appearances, or create a more youthful appearance. Dr. Lee attended medical school at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, the university that first introduced the idea of plastic surgery and is a leading school in the field. Dr. Lee is double board-certified, by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology, and he is one of very few doctors with double board certifications in facial surgery.
According to Dr. Lee, “My practice currently focuses on improving facial aesthetics through non-surgical and surgical routes. Nasal surgery and facial bone reshaping are the most sought-after procedures in my practice.” He is a leading figure in the fields of nasal surgery and facial bone reshaping, and he is one of the most successful practitioners in the United States for Rhinoplasty (nasal surgery) using cartilage harvested from the patients’ own ribs to reshape and reconfigure the patients’ noses.
Rhinoplasty is nasal surgery that has multiple benefits. In addition to resizing the bridge of the nose, reshaping the tip, removing bumps and blemishes, and/or resizing the nostrils, it can also be used to repair internal damage or problems such as a deviated septum. The septum is the part of the nasal cavity that divides the two sides of the nose and separates the air passageway into two distinct sides. If the septum is deviated, that is it is skewed to one side, the smaller side can be affected with multiple unpleasant or even dangerous side effects. These side effects include frequent sinus infections, nosebleeds, the inability to breathe deeply, and the inability to exercise due to ineffective breathing. The work of a renowned surgeon, such as Dr. Lee, may dramatically improve quality of life.
Dr. Lee wants to educate the public about safe aesthetic surgery procedures and help raise awareness of what plastic surgery can accomplish for patients. His TikTok channel is wildly popular, with over 900,000 followers and 31.4 million likes. The digital content on his TikTok shows potential patients, both of his own and of other surgeons, the “before and after” results of plastic surgery. In addition, he has appeared on many popular television talk shows, such as CNN with Paula Zahn, The Tyra Banks Show, The Doctors, The Montel Williams Show, and Oprah.
He has won several national and local awards, including the prestigious Doctor’s Choice Award. Dr. Charles Lee has had patients come from as far away as Europe, and those interested in seeing just what he can do should look at his TikTok for a showcase of images and videos cataloging his successes.
