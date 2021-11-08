Inside The Life of De’el Woods, The Owner Of Better Than Amazing Records

November 08: The life of De’el Woods wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. In fact, it was a bumpy ride with many hurdles that eventually led him to his big dreams. However, De’el knew how difficult it was to overcome problems that are out of one’s control. As a result, while pursuing his entrepreneurial journey he made it his goal to help as many people as he possibly could.
The smart and high spirited owner of Better Than Amazing Records led a mindful life while working in different areas. As he grew up in a single-parent household, De’el was responsible for himself from a very early age. Even before graduating from Thurgood Marshall High School in 2008, he was working at different part-time jobs while also selling clothes out of the trunk of his car to earn some extra cash. Thus, De’el was used to financial troubles. Things were no different when after high school, he started looking for a job. Even though the first few companies where he worked didn't provide him a good income, they still helped him learn different skills such as public speaking and the art of lifestyle marketing/attraction marketing that eventually led De’el to his first 6 figure income. But things still didn’t turn around for him. De’el was still looking for an opportunity that would not only help him out of poverty but also enable him to help others out of it. While he was working at ‘Total Life Changes’ on a part-time basis, he achieved his biggest success from a phone call from David Imonitie, who wanted De’el to film his introductory video for his forex educational platform. Thus De’el got the opportunity to shine in the world of investment. As he was sick of keeping his money idle in the bank and not letting it grow, he started trading forex and soon began his own business where he taught people how to trade forex. With this, De’el became a high-frequency forex trader and pioneered the largest movement of college students that would go around the world, introducing other students to the world of forex.
Thus, De’el’s financial freedom helped him start a brand new journey in the music industry where through his record label, he could push artists to rise in the industry. Currently, his record label is pushing the artist, M.Y.A.I, whose popular songs are Classic and You A King ft. Brother Ben X. With this De’el hopes that he is able to uncover as much talent as possible so that the world can enjoy the amazing voices and creativity of these aspiring musicians.