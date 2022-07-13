InsideAIML Reviews from 1,000 Students: 9 out of 10 Learners Get Positive Career Growth

InsideAIML, India's Most Loved EdTech major, records a new milestone in its mission of delivering positive career growth for its learners
90% of Learners Get Positive Career Growth. This InsideAIML result has been reviewed by Nevis Software, an AI-led software company. This is based on InsideAIML's student response (data obtained from 1,000 learners between Mar '19 to Mar '22 for various InsideAIML courses).
Vikram Bhakre, Chief Technical Officer, InsideAIML, said, "I see that a lot of EdTech companies offer thirty to fifty diplomas and certifications and lose quality because of student size. So, at InsideAIML, we only focus on AI programs and try to deliver the best quality to our students. In an industry first - our students get real work experience and live project work with a running company like AskTalos.com. Our students learn while they work, and this system translates into higher course satisfaction and higher placements."
Jyoti Kumari, alumni of InsideAIML, said, "InsideAIML has helped to upgrade my skills from a typical L2 Support engineer to advanced python-based skills powered by algorithms of Machine Learning. I would thank InsideAIML, especially for the job assistance provided post completing the course that has helped me bag my current job at Ericsson."
Jyoti got placed in Ericsson after completing her data science program and joined the company as a senior associate. She came from a non-tech background and had no prior work experience.
She said, "You can access the course content on your phone or tablet, which is a big benefit for students who want to learn on the go. I enrolled in the 'Masters in Artificial Intelligence Job Guarantee Program. Saurabh Mirgane, my faculty, was knowledgeable and competent. He was quite clear in his explanations of complex issues. He illustrated his points using examples from the real world and the industry. People who are thinking of transforming their career to AI and Data Science should look into InsideAIML."
Akshendra Singh Thakur, alumni of InsideAIML, said, "The online live lessons from InsideAIML are excellent. For mastering the AI and ML foundations, InsideAIML's classes are the best. They offer excellent lesson plans and a well-structured curriculum. Akshendra was also enrolled in a Master's in AI with a 100% Job Guarantee Program.
There are hundreds of success stories like Jyoti and Akshendra, who has transformed their career through the Master In AI Program, which is collaborated with AskTalos.com.
Ankit Roy, Sr. Data Scientist, InsideAIML, said, "Since our inception, we've been focused on developing a robust online pedagogy backed by solid placement support to develop a competent workforce that is not only ready for today's market demands but also prepared to meet future problems. As a result, this assessment motivates us to keep our promise to provide great professional advancement opportunities for our students."
"In addition, every single course needs a lot of your time, and you'll be expected to do things like view video material, participate in conversations, take quizzes, complete case studies, appear for tests, and work on hands-on projects. But if you do so, there is a sure shot guarantee of very good job placement with a very good salary."