Inspired by search for identity, Shalini pens down her new book

Shalini Prakash recently launched her debut non-fiction book, Clueless at 30. Her interest around every millennial's career and identity crises inspired her to author the book, Clueless at 30. The book was published by leading Indian publishing company, Rupa publications in December 2021.
We all felt lost or stuck at some point in our careers. This state of confusion leads us to question our identity. Shalini says, "There comes a turning point in our lives where we start asking existential questions like- What do I want to do with my life or What is my passion? Several of us do not have the answers. When it comes to career or work life, fear and anxiety are extremely prevalent in the younger generation today. The pressures from social media have further led to issues around mental wellbeing and in some cases depression."
Shalini Prakash is an investor, entrepreneur and more recently an author. Previously, she was the investment lead of 500 Startups, a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley, and she has also been an active angel investor. She was a part of the “40 Under 40” India Alternate Investment Professionals list, and for her thought leadership around venture capital and startups, she was recognized as Linkedin TopVoice. As an entrepreneur, she co-founded Epic.one, a reward solution for companies to reward their customers better.
Clueless at 30 talks about the dilemmas of the young millennials - the dreams, aspirations and goof-ups. The book highlights different phases of our lives when we feel stuck or clueless- be it in college or career or as an entrepreneur. It follows various milestones of our lives wherein the deep-rooted fear of not knowing what to do in life takes hold of our lives. The four parts of the book take us through the workings of a clueless mind and how we can navigate through each phase with simple practices and ideas. Shalini shares her observations and learnings, coupled with amusing stories, making this a fun read.
She signs off saying, "In life, when we are clueless and struggle to find our passion we should not ponder over the location of passion; instead, we should indulge in experiences and discover avatars by taking small steps, and build our identity capital. Once we decide to choose this approach, we can explore new horizons, which we would not have otherwise. Being clueless is a beautiful state because you will continue to scratch the surface to see what more you can do."
