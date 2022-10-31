International beauty brand "Forever 52" flares happiness throughout Festive season of Diwali

The greatest and most significant celebration of the year in India is Diwali. Over the years, non-Hindu communities have also embraced it as a national holiday. Today, Diwali is a celebration for all of humanity rather than just one particular community. Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a national celebration that honors joy, happiness, and fraternity. I recently saw the action of Forever 52, an international cosmetic brand with a Dubai headquarters, which gave Diwali presents to 600 employees in Dubai. Purity and Happiness filled everyone's hearts in the midst of the celebration.
Since Lord Rama's reunion with his family in Ayodhya, which gave rise to this festival, many people have experienced hope and joy throughout Diwali. Many ex-pats of Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi descent who had to spend their Diwali apart from their families because of job obligations did so in Dubai with Team Forever 52. Representatives of Forever 52 stated, "By just sharing a smile, we may make the lives of countless people, including our own, beautiful. Spending time with 600 employees during Diwali who are separated from their families found their smiles with us, which meant a lot. This Diwali Distribution Drive is an effort to fulfill our obligation as a brand to give back to the society to which we belong in any practical way.
This festival of lights does have a certain aura that aims to make everyone happy and positive. Forever 52 undoubtedly sets brand objectives to promote the same. This firm previously caught people's attention with its high-quality, reasonably priced skincare and beauty goods for all demographics. Now, it's doing it again with its charming Diwali gesture. The NGO Magical Smile Volunteering Team UAE joined this effort. Forever 52 has always ranked first in establishing relationships and making memories.
The team at Forever 52 said, "Every employee should feel welcome and happy working for us. At festivals, it can be difficult to stay away from home. Therefore, we want to provide a comfortable environment for our staff and those around us. On Diwali, may every face beam with a smile as radiant as the lights. Now that society has given us a chance to contribute, it's our turn. We anticipate sharing more memorable experiences with our team. Not to mention, without the help of the Magical Smile Volunteering Team, we would not have been able to do this laborious duty." The globe is becoming a single family since companies like Brand Forever celebrate Indian holidays.
But as a worldwide company with a diverse workforce, Brand Forever 52 went above and beyond for its staff members and ex-pats. The business organized a present distribution campaign for its workers and ex-pats in Dubai with the assistance of the NGO Magical Smile Volunteering Team UAE. A large number of Smiles volunteers assisted in the distribution of the gifts. Little youngsters greeted the employees and foreigners during the gift distribution event and gave them gifts. The company sent Diwali gifts to more than 600 workers and ex-pats to help them feel at home. Additionally, presents were given to other Asian communities and the Indian community.
This festival of lights does have a certain aura that aims to make everyone happy and positive. Forever 52 undoubtedly sets brand objectives to promote the same. This company first caught people's attention with its high-quality, reasonably priced skincare and beauty goods for all demographics, and they are now doing it again with their charming Diwali gesture. The Non-Government Organization (NGO) Magical Smile Volunteering Team UAE joined this effort. Forever 52 has always ranked first in establishing relationships and making memories.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever.