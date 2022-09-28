Interview with Most Stylish Journalist of Indian Cinema Adarsh Swaroop

Top's Film Critics Analyst Adarsh Swaroop speaks to Deccan Herald's about the most considerable change in Bollywood, role of multiplexes. His point of view of cinema.
What has been the most considerable change in Bollywood?
It has become much more professional. Earlier, it was free for all. Even a vegetable vendor could have tried his luck. Now, people enter the industry after doing a course from a film school or institute. Be it the actor, director, editor or cinematographer, everyone has some professional training in his or her field before taking the plunge.
How has technology improved the quality of films?
Oh, technology has brought about a sea change in the quality of films, the latest addition being SFX or special effects. Digital technology has also brought down the cost of filmmaking. Now, a director with some monetary help can realize his dream of making a film.
What has been the role of multiplexes?
With the advent of multiplexes, one can see a wide variety of films seeing the light of the day. Now, there is an audience for every kind of film. Film awareness has also shot up, with film festivals and cable channels introducing viewers to the best of world cinema. Small budget films, essentially made for the urban audience, now make decent profits. If you can tell a story, you have an audience to check out your efforts.
Considering World Cinema, tell the 5 movies which remain the best and top-rated for the next 10 years and also why?
1.Sanju
2.Bajrangi Bhaijaan
3.War
4.Sooryavanshi
5.Tanhaji - The unsung warrior
These five films are of different genres but proved to be a milestone in Hindi cinema, who taught a lot, also learned a lot and also made the whole world aware of India.
Tell us about your initial life, how did you end up being a Movie Critic despite being the fact that you belong to a business family?
Being a movie enthusiast from the childhood, I always liked to analyze and give unbiased and satirical movie reviews. Well, I am the eldest son of Businessman Kunwar Swaroop and after my father, the responsibility of handling the business was after me. Born in a prospered family, it could have been effortless for me to continue my family business, but instead of enjoying the privilege I got being born in a business family, I chose to enter the media and journalism sectors for the sake of my grid and passion for movies and hence I choose to make a career where I could start from nothing.
We have heard that you apart from being a movie critic, a movie analyst and a remarkable Journalist, you are also a man with some great athletic skills, tell you about it.
Since childhood, I possess keen interest in Fitness Activities. I am also superb at Dancing and Athletics, and have mastery over many sports like Swimming, Horse Riding, Martial Arts and Gymnastics. See I like energetic works, and that's why I love playing the games of stamina like Basketball and Football and I am pretty good in them.
Tell the movies which you find to be motivational and inspiring yourself when you feel low or down?
Sultan Because this is one side love story which makes a different person after stumbling by his hard work and dedication.
Tell us some of your favorite movie characters and the reason why you like them the most?
1.My name is Khan - Rizwan Khan
Because Very innocent character and smart also feeling too for stepson who tries hard to get him justice
2.Hum saath saath hai - Prem
Because this character is exactly like me, I like sweets, I am shy, I am simple, chupa rustom, everyone speaks with laugh.
Tell us some of your favorite movies, which others hate or don’t like the most?
1.Tubelight
2.Jab harry met Sejal
3.Chandni chowk to China
Commercial Cinema or Artistic Cinema, which is more important and why?
Both are more important because Both are good in their place because both entertain, both work diligently, we see a different world by them and remove stress by Entertaining.
Tell us some of the best movie dialogues and quotes from the movies which you have watched?
1. From Sultan - maane phelwani jaroor chodi hai par ladna nahi bhula...
2.From Mere Apne - shyam kahan hai aaye toh usse keh dena chenu aaya tha. Bahut garmi hai khoob mein toh beshak as jaye maidaan mein
Do you think Cinema has the tremendous impact in the moral and social values in the life of an individual?
Yes, it is just that, what is the point of view of watching it, it is such a good film, from which we get to learn a lot and also know the wrong effect on many people, they teach wrong things.
Apart from the on-screen acting and performance, which actor\actress you like the most for their off screen presence?
1.Salman Khan
2.Amitabh Bachchan
3.Yash
4.Ranveer Singh
5.Kajol
6.Parineeti Chopra
7.Kiara Advani
8.Kriti Sanon
If you were given a chance to meet an actor\actress, who would be your first choice?
1.Dharmendra
2.Shatrughan Sinha
List down 10 Movie Directors whom you think have made a tremendous change in making and delivering Cinema in the most unexpected style.
1.K.Asif
2.Yash Chopra
3.Manmohan Desai
4 Rohit shetty
5 Rajkumar Santoshi
6.Anil Sharma
7.Rajkumar Hirani
8.Lokesh Kanagaraj
9.SS Rajamouli
10.Shankar
